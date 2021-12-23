Cold shooting dooms LCHS in road loss at Sissonville By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Dec 23, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Jackson Sanders shoots a shot during the Panthers season opening game against Buffalo. Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County took their first road trip of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 21 as they traveled to Sissonville and took their first loss of the season by a final score of 51-38. Head coach Rodney Plumley's club never could get things going offensively on the night as they suffered from cold shooting from the floor all game long. On the other hand, the homestanding Indians came out on fire to start the game as they drilled six three-pointers in the first quarter of play and built a 23-9 lead. The Panthers (1-1) tightened up defensively other the next two quarters as they held Sissonville to only seven points in the second and five points in the third. Lincoln County failed to cut into the lead much at all however as their offensive struggles continued and they remained behind 35-24 heading into the fourth. LCHS finally heated up a bit on the offensive end in the final stanza but it was too late as the Indians were able to make the plays down the stretch and hold on for the 13 point win. Lincoln County did not have a single player land in double-figures in scoring on the night as they were led by senior Jackson Sanders who finished with nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Cam Blevins was next on the scoresheet with seven points while Brady Slone and Austin Adkins each chipped in six apiece. Sawyer Tomblin added five points to the cause while junior guard Colin Miller followed with four points to go along with a team best nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Brandon Conner and Jake Wiseman each scored 12 points to lead the way for Sissonville while Ethan Taylor was next with 11 and Ivan Jackson also reached double-figures with 10. The win for Sissonville was their first of the season as they improved to 1-5 while the loss for Lincoln County was their first of the season as they fell to 1-1. The Panthers were set to be back in action at home on Thursday against Pt. Pleasant. Score by QuartersLCHS (1-1): 9 7 8 14 - 38SHS (1-5): 23 7 5 16 - 51ScoringLC: Sanders 9, Blevins 7, Slone 6, Adkins 6, Tomblin 5, Miller 4, Chojnacki 1. S: Wiseman 12, Conner 12, Taylor 11, Jackson 10, Griffith 3, Smith 3. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lincoln County Shooting Jake Wiseman Brandon Conner Sport Jackson Sanders Cold Ethan Taylor Recommended for you Latest News Cold shooting dooms LCHS in road loss at Sissonville Cole Pennington follows in father's footsteps Herd fans savor New Orleans’ flavor Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Local artists selected to be published Guidry brings Cajun flavor to Herd for New Orleans Bowl Commission approves action items Lincoln remains red on alert map Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.