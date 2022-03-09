HUNTINGTON — Marshall forward Kennedi Colclough simply didn’t want her last memory on the Cam Henderson Center floor to be a bad one.
Colclough stepped up with tough rebounds down the stretch and got a critical contested bucket late to cement Marshall’s 58-51 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s March now, so Coach has been talking about how we just need to win from here, starting today,” Colclough said. “Rebounds are super-important. Every possession counts and as many possessions as we can get, it will help us. I made it upon myself to just grab more rebounds.”
With the win, Marshall (15-12, 10-8 C-USA) notched its first-ever regular-season sweep of the Hilltoppers in what could be the teams’ final meeting for the foreseeable future.
Colclough saved her best work for late, scoring five of her 13 points and grabbing seven of her 11 rebounds in the fourth quarter.
“Honestly, I thought Kennedi rebounded like healthy Kennedi, quite frankly,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I appreciate her and I know our team does too. All year she’s battled an injury that has effected her explosiveness.”
Colclough had the biggest basket of the game when it mattered most.
After Savannah Wheeler ended a five-minute field goal drought to give Marshall a three-point lead, Colclough went to the basket and finished a tough layup through contact with 1:14 left to push the lead to two possessions, which derailed WKU’s comeback hopes.
Prior to the surge from Wheeler and Colclough, Western Kentucky (18-11, 11-7 C-USA) had cut a double-digit Marshall lead to one point after scoring 10 straight, capped by a 3-pointer from Hope Sivori.
The Hilltoppers had several chances to go ahead, but Marshall’s defense stymied those chances and eventually got the needed plays down the stretch to earn the win.
“That was a great win, a great win,” Kemper said. “To sweep Western was important for us. That’s a good day.”
Colclough’s 13-point, 11-rebound effort was the first Marshall double-double of the season.
It was one of several huge efforts from the seniors as they walked away from Cam Henderson Center with a win.
“I’m just kind of speechless right now,” Colclough said. “It was fun. There were so many emotions, good. There were highs, there was lows, but I felt like overall the energy was great. We got it done, so that’s always good.”
Wheeler, a sophomore, led Marshall with 14 points, but the seniors each stepped up beyond that with Bri Ferby adding 13 points and eight rebounds while Aaliyah Dunham had 11 points. Dunham and Ferby combined for six of Marshall’s seven 3-pointers in the game.
Marshall started the game with lots of energy, jumping out to a 17-4 run, courtesy of a start in which the game’s first four buckets came from the four seniors.
“Coming out like that wasn’t a surprise,” Colclough said. “Everybody was high-energy. We were really lit during warm-ups, so we just came out and said as a team we have to have more energy. This is our last time playing in the building.”
Western Kentucky’s Meral Abdelgawad started strong, scoring 12 points in the first 11 minutes. However, Marshall’s defense, led by Ferby, contained the league’s second-leading scorer behind Wheeler to just one field goal the rest of the game. She finished with 16 points in the loss for the Hilltoppers.
Marshall now looks forward to the Conference USA Tournament, where the Thundering Herd will play at noon on Wednesday at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Official pairings for the 2022 Conference USA Tournament will be released later Saturday evening.