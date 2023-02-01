MADISON — Gracie Clay and Kaden Peters combined for 32 points during Lincoln County’s road victory against the Scott Lady Skyhawks on Saturday night.
MADISON — Gracie Clay and Kaden Peters combined for 32 points during Lincoln County’s road victory against the Scott Lady Skyhawks on Saturday night.
The Lady Panthers caught fire early on and jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead.
With a touch over a minute left in the first quarter, Lincoln County’s Maci Lunsford nailed a 3-point shot to give the Lady Panthers their first double-digit lead.
Clay’s layup was the final bucket of the first stanza, sending the Lady Panthers into the second quarter with a 17-7 lead.
Clay would again find her way to the basket for the first score of the second quarter. Lincoln County led by 14 points at the midpoint of the second stanza.
Jenna Butcher connected at the free throw line for the Lady Hawks toward the end of the half, but Scott still trailed 37-24 as they hit the locker room.
Lincoln County continued to grow its lead during the third quarter, as the Lady Panthers were up 47-30 halfway through the stanza.
Haven Tomblin’s midrange shot cut Scott’s deficit to 10 entering the final quarter.
Lincoln County led by 13 points around halfway through the final quarter, but the conclusion of the game proved to be a nail-biter after all.
As Scott made its late comeback attempt, Jenna Butcher’s successful trip to the foul line allowed Scott to storm back and trail by just three points with about a minute left.
Butcher scored a game-high 42 points during the contest.
Unfortunately for the Lady Hawks, Lincoln County was able to force turnovers and convert at the free throw line, allowing them to escape Scott High School with a hard-earned road victory.
The Lady Panthers improved to 5-11 with the win and secured the sweep over their sectional rival.
S: Butcher 42, Harper 7, Tomblin 6, Robinson 4, Roberts 2.
L: Clay 16, Peters 16, Blankenship 15, Lunsford 13, Adkins 2, Salmons 2, Pennington 1.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
