Lincoln County's Isiah Koontz fights for yardage while being dragged down by his helmet during the Panthers 24-14 loss to Clay County on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Also seen is LC QB Blake Adkins (No. 16).
Photo by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal
Lincoln County’s Drew Banks runs after making a catch during the Panthers 24-14 loss to Clay County on Oct. 14.
CLAY — The Lincoln County Panthers nearly earned their first win of the season at Clay County on Friday night, but the hosts scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to come back and win 24-14 at Bradley Field.
It was a battle of the Panthers and it was the Clay County version who stuck first on the night as QB Zane Minger hit BJ Williams on a 30-yard scoring strike to put them ahead 6-0.
Clay added to their lead late in the first half when senior back Mateo McKinney scampered in from 12 yards out to give the home squad the 12-0 lead with just 1:22 left in the first half.
Lincoln County and head coach Bradley Likens did not like the idea of going into the half down 12 points and they were able to put some points on the board in less than a minute.
Junior Austin Adkins got a nice kick return to the 42-yard line to start the drive and then senior QB Blake Adkins hit tight end Lucas Johaim on back-to-back passes, the second of which was a 15-yard touchdown strike with just 26 seconds left in the first half.
Blake Adkins also hit Johaim for the two-point try as LC cut the lead to 12-8 going into the half.
Lincoln County carried that momentum over into the second half of action as they capitalized on a Clay County miscue on special teams to take their first lead of the night.
After a bad snap on a Clay punt gave LC the ball deep in their opponent’s territory the Panthers made the most of the chance as senior back Isaiah Koontz found the end zone from five yards out to give Lincoln County the 14-12 lead with 3:12 left in the third.
LCHS was not able to make the lead hold however as Clay County was able to muster two fourth quarter scores to surge ahead to the 10-point win.
A one-yard TD run by BJ Williams gave them an 18-14 lead with 6:55 left in the game and then Clay iced the game away following a nine-yard scoring run by Zinger with just 2:46 left in the game.
The win for Clay County, who was ranked No. 7 in Class AA, improved them to 6-1 on the season while Lincoln County fell to 0-7 with the loss.
LCHS will play their final road game of the 2022 season on Friday night when they travel to Flatwoods to play 1-6 Braxton County.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (0-7): 0 8 6 0 — 14
CCHS (6-1): 6 6 0 12 — 24
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CC: Zane Minger 30 yard pass to BJ Williams (run failed) 7:21
Second Quarter
CC: 12 yard run Mateo McKinney (pass failed) 1:22
LC: Blake Adkins 30 yard pass to Lucas Johaim (Adkins to Johaim) 0:25
Third Quarter
LC: 5 yard run Isaiah Koontz (pass failed) 3:12
Fourth Quarter
CC: 1 yard run Williams (run failed) 6:55
CC: 9 yard run Minger (run failed) 2:46
