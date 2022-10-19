Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CLAY — The Lincoln County Panthers nearly earned their first win of the season at Clay County on Friday night, but the hosts scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to come back and win 24-14 at Bradley Field.

It was a battle of the Panthers and it was the Clay County version who stuck first on the night as QB Zane Minger hit BJ Williams on a 30-yard scoring strike to put them ahead 6-0.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you