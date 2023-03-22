Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

catholic chapmanville7
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner (24) shoots as Chapmanville’s Isaiah Smith (5) defends.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Every time Charleston Catholic thought about grabbing momentum in Saturday’s Class AA championship game, Sal Dean and Chapmanville had other ideas.

Dean, a senior guard, provided several splash plays as the Tigers took control at the outset and fended off all of Catholic’s challenges to capture a 59-49 victory at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Recommended for you