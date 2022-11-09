Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Dalton Tucker never really knew his grand-father.

After all, David Tucker passed away when Dalton was so young, so little, the grand-son doesn’t have any real memories of his grand-father.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Recommended for you