The philosophies couldn’t have been more diverse.
On one bench, there sat Marshall University coach Danny D’Antoni. Surrounding him were four seniors, three juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.
How many had played for a college other than Marshall?
Only one — point guard Kamdyn Curfman.
On the corresponding bench, there sat Southern Miss coach Mark Byington. Surrounding him were players who had competed at a total of 35 schools.
Thirty-five!
The Golden Eagles’ roster included only one player — Trey Alfonso — who had competed for only Southern Miss.
One coach doesn’t believe in the transfer portal. The other? He lives there. A more extreme situation couldn’t exist.
This example, perhaps more so than any other, illuminates the difference between D’Antoni’s philosophy and college basketball’s current trend of recruiting almost solely from the transfer portal.
“Yeah, we just have the one kid (from the portal),” MU’s veteran coach said. “We just felt like we had to have a shooter to go with Andy (Taylor) and Taevion (Kinsey). It just wasn’t here. And we wanted one that played at our speed.
“So, we went and looked. Now, will I do that next year? Well, here’s the problem. What do I do? I’ve got Jacob (Conner), who I think can play. Taevion may be the only one that may leave. The rest of them can come back if they want to.
“So, I want to go get a portal guy, so Jacob can ride the bench one more time? I don’t think so. For starters, he’s probably better than any portal guy I can get.
“But, second of all, I don’t like that. I don’t think that’s the way college athletics should be. I hope I can win that way. Obviously, I want to make sure I am successful here and that our program is successful, but I’m going to do it that way.
“I’m going to do what I think is the right way.”
D’Antoni has the courage of his convictions — the courage to be different. As a result, Marshall might be the youngest team in the Sun Belt Conference.
“Probably,” D’Antoni agreed. “That (Southern Miss) was the oldest team in the country. The guy that Micah (true freshman Micah Handlogten, who just celebrated his 19th birthday in December) was guarding was 24 years old.”
Besides that, there are three guys on Southern Miss’ roster, who each have played at four different schools.
That is simply not D’Antoni’s philosophy.
“We’ll try to get better this year,” he said, “and next year, hopefully, if everything works out right, we’ll get better.”
The key to Marshall is it simply doesn’t have much turnover. Former point guard Jarrod West entered the portal his senior year and transferred to Louisville. And Jannson Williams transferred to Eastern Kentucky for his final season. That is the extent of MU’s turnover.
“And they had played here four years,” D’Antoni pointed out. “If you ask them, I think they’ll tell you they enjoyed their time here.”
What it all amounts to is D’Antoni is defying a national trend.
“Well, a little bit,” he conceded. “I’m sure there are other teams out there doing that.”
Why, even within the same state, WVU brought in seven transfers while D’Antoni adhered to continuity.
“That’s the story of my life,” D’Antoni said with a laugh. “Mike (his well-known younger brother) goes down the middle and I use all of the pavement.
“I enjoy the game and hope to deliver that over to the kids. And, then, they make me look good.”
D’Antoni makes it sound simple, but it isn’t. Bucking a national trend never is. Yet, somehow, some way, he does make it seem simple.
That is his gift.
