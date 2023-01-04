Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

web Chuck Landon icon blox
Buy Now

Just when Marshall University basketball fans thought it was safe to go inside again, it happened.

The officiating bugaboo raised its ugly head again.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Recommended for you