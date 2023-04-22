Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

web Chuck Landon icon blox
Buy Now

MORGANTOWN — So, who is West Virginia University’s next quarterback?

At first glance, it’s easy to say Garrett Greene.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Tags

Recommended for you