The weather lately, well, has not been very pleasant for us late-season hunters.
To be fair, my son would argue that the weather has been awesome — he has spent his weekends as of late in Pocahontas County ripping up the slopes at Snowshoe. But for dear old dad, I have been keeping the home fires burning watching the weather for a bright, sunny afternoon, a clear morning, or maybe, just maybe, a day when the mercury lifts out of the freezing zone in the thermometer.
That’s the thing about late-season small game hunting — the weather is always simply part of it. Ask any rabbit, grouse or squirrel hunter with more than a dozen Decembers under their belt and they will certainly have a few wintry hunting tales. Here is my tale from last week.
Boogie, a mountain feist hunting dog and simply the best squirrel hunter I’ve ever been privileged to walk the woods with, took off around the side of the mountain like a flash. My hillside farm in Fayette County had a much different feeling than earlier in the fall — the hunting grounds were quiet. Spooky quiet, and still with areas of melting snow and ice that delivered a type of low-lying cloudiness that resembled fog, similar to wood smoke from a chimney that sinks low to the ground in the cold, damp air.
As I paused to rest my lungs from the chilling air, I heard Boogie let out a bark down in a holler shrouded with beech trees mixed in with hemlocks and blended rhododendron patches. He was figuring out the puzzle of scent and working on the solution of which tree the squirrel was in.
As I walked toward the barking, I witnessed turkey scratching on the sunny hillside. There was food, in the form of beech nuts, I was speculating. In addition to a late-season food source, there was plenty of cover against the open sky. I have found that food and a place to be concealed from predators — especially birds of prey like hawks and owls — are excellent places to find winter squirrels.
Truth be told, Boogie has taught me that over the last decade of hunting with him. Squirrels move or migrate to the food and sometimes aren’t located where they were seen by early-season deer hunters. With most good hunting dogs, they will show you the game if you simply allow them to do so.
That was exactly what Boogie was doing. By the time I made it to him, he was barking and wagging his tail as fast as possible. He knew there was a squirrel in the tree. He could smell the squirrel.
I have learned over the years of hunting with him to listen to Boogie’s bark. There is a difference in his vocalizations. If he uses his nose to locate a squirrel, his bark is solid. If he hears the squirrel, a little more active barking. If he sees the squirrel, he will let you and everyone within earshot know that you better be ready when you approach the tree, and please get there quickly.
This bark was more of the smell bark. He was confident. So was I. I approached the tree and sat on a downed log close to the tree. I took out my binoculars and began to scan the tree’s trunk, limbs and branches high in its canopy. At the tip-top of the tree, I spotted a tail hooked under a limb. The squirrel was well hidden. I made a move to the other side of the tree. Scanning through 10-power binoculars, I found the squirrel again way up in the old beech.
It is amazing to me still to this day, after a long career of squirrel hunting with dogs, that a dog can locate an animal by scent in a tree five or six stories high.
I love squirrel hunting, always have since I was first introduced to it as a child. As an adult, my love of squirrel hunting is directly related to working dogs that hunt. Boogie and I had a blast in the winter woods, and I was glad to be part of that day afield.