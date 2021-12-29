HAMLIN — Lincoln County High School has finally chosen their new head baseball coach as former Morehead State standout Casey Campbell was tabbed as the new skipper.
The hire was approved 4-1 by the Lincoln County BOE on Dec. 7, more than five months since previous coach Greg Lambert resigned.
Campbell is a familiar face to the program as he has been an assistant coach for the Panthers since the 2019 season and was the head coach at Duval Middle School in 2018.
Campbell has an extensive baseball background as he played all throughout his childhood growing up in Lexington, Kentucky including once he got to high school at 6A school Henry Clay.
After high school he earned a scholarship to go play baseball at Morehead State University where he would spend his entire four year career until graduating in 2004.
“I’m tickled to death to get this job and right now just excited to get in and get started working out with these kids,” Campbell said. “I’ve been around the game of baseball my whole life and it has brought me so many good things. I hope to give some of these kids at Lincoln County some of the same experiences I had back in my playing days.”
The lack of baseball coaching staff had been a concern in the Lincoln County community since the resignation of Lambert in the summer summer. His resignation was approved by the Lincoln County Board of Education during the personnel portion of the June 29 meeting.
Community member Ricky Taylor approached the board Nov. 16 to share concerns he and others have had since offseason practices have not been able to start yet and a schedule for the team for the season cannot be made without a head coach.
Now that Campbell has been hired the Panthers can begin putting in the work to get ready for the upcoming season.
Campbell said that they are currently looking for a place to work out players indoors after their previous indoor facility at the BOE campus in Hamlin was taken away after the BOE had to close the Duval Middle School.
“With the whole Duval situation we have lost all of our indoor facility, us and softball both,” Campbell said. “So right now we are in a big crunch to just try and find space for the kids to do some winter workouts and get tuned up for Spring.”
Coach Campbell said that the schedule for the 2022 season is now being finalized and will be released in the coming weeks.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.