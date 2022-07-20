HAMLIN — Lincoln County head coach Rodney Plumley has brought back former Panther standout Will Carpenter as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, making the third former player return and join him on the sidelines.
Carpenter was a 2021 graduate of Lincoln County High School where he was a key player on a team that won 47 games during a three-year span from 2018-2021.
Coach Plumley said that Carpenter coached the call ball team at LCHS last year and that the kids really responded well to him which lead to him extending him an offer to join the Panther staff.
“Will checks all of the boxes,” coach Plumley said. “He’s an old soul. He’s just so much more mature than his years and he always has been even when he was a high school athlete. From the time he was a sophomore and started getting involved in the varsity rotation his maturity is what stood out. Playing with the group of guys he played with he learned how to be a productive role player...He played with some real talented teammates and he just always understood what his role was. He always understood how to do all the little things on the floor that a coach loves.”
Carpenter, who will be going into his sophomore year at Marshall University this fall, said that he was a little surprised when his former coach extended the offer for him to join the staff.
“When coach Plumley first presented the idea to me I was a little taken aback, I didn’t expect that just because I’m relatively young for coaching,” Carpenter said. “But it means a lot to me that coach would have the faith in me the belief in me that I can come into the program and add something of value to it.”
With Carpenter joining the staff Plumley now has three of his former players as assistant coaches as 2012 graduates Alex Elkins and Kyle Garrettson remain as the other two coaches.
“A staff can be very delicate just like a team can be,” Plumley said. “You talk about chemistry on the floor and chemistry in the locker room, a lot of that is an extension of the chemistry of the staff. When you are able to fill your bench with assistants that understand what is required of the players; that understands what is expected of everybody; that knows the system and knows what is important to us, and that knows the program and the schools core values, it just cant be understated.”
Elkins, whose father Bill was the first coach at Lincoln County High School its first three years and grandfather Charles coached at Hamlin, said that he always knew he wanted to come back and be a coach for the Panthers.
“Mine and Kyle’s (Garretson) freshman year at LC my Dad was head coach and I played on coach Plumley’s freshman team when he was still an assistant. Then my sophomore year coach Plumley took over as head coach and I got to play on his first varsity team he ever coached,” Elkins said. “Now I’ve been coaching the freshman team the past few years and I usually tell the incoming players that their is no one better to prepare you to play for coach Plumley than I can.”
Coach Garretson’s grandfather and namesake Kyle was a former coach at Harts while his dad Reggie was a member of the 1979 State Championship team at Guyan Valley.
“Coach is LC or die with everything,” Garrettson said. “He has a lot of respect for this county and that generates a lot of respect in return. We never have any big transfers or anything like that and we still seem to compete with our local guys. I’m proud to be a part of that.”
Garrettson, who is also an assistant coach on the football team, owns his own gym in Lincoln County called Backroad Strength where a lot of the LCHS student athletes from various teams train.
Carpenter shared similar sentiments as the other coaches saying that he thinks each one of them has something different they can offer to the players at LC.
“As three former players we all have played through different versions of the team but the main ideals and beliefs of the program are still the same,” Carpenter said. “Each of us coaches bring different perspectives to the players and I think that’s what coach Plumley was going for with keeping the staff in-house.”