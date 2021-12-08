MAN — When T.J. Blevins took over as the head coach of the Man High School basketball team five years ago his Hillbillies finished 0-22.
A doughnut.
An oh-fer.
That’s all a distant memory now.
Fast-forward four years, and the Hillbillies are on top of the mountain.
Man secured its first ever state championship during the storybook 2021 season, finishing off with a 16-2 record and defeating Pendleton County 43-36 last May in the Class A state championship game in Charleston.
The Hillbillies were making their first trip to a state championship game in 31 years.
Man is hungry for more.
The 2021 season is now in the history books, but the Billies are hoping to repeat during the upcoming 2021-22 round ball campaign.
It won’t be easy, however, and Man will have plenty of work to do.
Four starters are lost from last season’s team, including 6-foot-7 junior center Austin Ball (19.5 ppg.), the Class A Player of the Year, who transferred to the Miller School in Virginia.
Senior starters Peyton Adams (10.7 ppg) and Ryan Cozart (7.5) were also lost to graduation, along with key reserves Christian Toler (6.2) and Hunter Anderson (3.2).
A fourth starter, Jackson Tackett (9.5), a 6-2 senior forward, is also gone as he transferred to Logan High School.
Adams, Cozart and Tackett were Class A Honorable Mention All-State picks last year, while Ball was the captain of the First Team.
Some reshuffling will need to be done and some new faces will have to emerge but the goal is the same for the Hillbillies.
Make it to Charleston and repeat as state champs.
“We are shooting to make it back to the state tournament,” Coach Blevins said. “We’ve got a good corp of players coming back. Caleb (Blevins) is back and Jeremiah Harless is coming back. We’re looking at James Scites and Jordan Adams running the point.”
Caleb Blevins, the coach’s son and an All-State player is back for his senior year.
He’s the lone full-time starter back from last year’s squad.
Blevins, a 6-4 guard/forward, was as Class AA Second-Team All-State pick from last season. He averaged 15.1 points last year, and in the state tourney, he averaged 10.3 points a game and drilled a state tournament record eight 3-pointers in the semifinal win over Webster County.
“Caleb will look to score a lot this season,” Coach Blevins said. “The sky is the limit for him what he wants to do on the basketball floor. He had a very good year last year and broke the record at the state tournament. That was crazy. It was surreal watching it. When he catches fire I’ll put him up against anybody in the state as a shooter. He can stroke it. We’re looking for him to have another big year.”
Jeremiah Harless, a key serve, returns for Man and is a likely starter.
“He’s going to be our main defensive guy,” Blevins said. “Any time we play somebody and they have a standout player that’s the guy that we are going to put Jeremiah on. If he can stay out of foul trouble I think that we’ll be fine.”
Jordan Adams and James Scites are likely to be Man’s point guards, replacing the outgoing Peyton Adams, no relation. Jacob Walls is also pressing for playing time.
“Jordan played a little bit last year and will be handling the point,” Blevins said. “We threw him in a couple times to get his feet wet. I’m expecting big things out of him and also with James Scites and Jacob Walls. I look for James Scites and Jordan Adams to push for the starting point guard spot. Both of them handle the ball real well and shoot real well. It’s going to be a matter of who wants it more at practice.”
Man also has newcomer Andrew Cozart, Ryan Cozart’s little brother.
“I’m looking for him to be a silent factor this year,” Coach Blevins said. “He can knock down shots and I look for him to really come in and surprise some people.”
While the Billies lost Tackett to Logan, Man welcomes in a pair of former Logan players into the Man fold in post player Aiden Martin and Trey Brown, a shooting guard. Brown was a late addition to the Billies’ roster having only enrolled at Man High School in mid-November.
“We have Aiden Martin coming in from Logan and we also have Trey Brown, one of Logan’s sharp-shooters, who has enrolled at Man. Those are some new editions,” Blevins said. “Aiden lit us up last season in the JV game when he was at Logan. He had 20-some points and was knocking down shots everywhere. I think he is going to come in immediately and help. I got to see him play a little in the off-season. The kid has very good potential. He can knock down shots from the outside and he finishes well around the basket. He also sees the floor well. We’re really excited about him.”
Blevins said Brown will also be an immediate help to the Billies.
“Trey has progressed a lot from middle school on up,” Blevins said. “He would always knock shots down when we saw him. Hopefully he will come in for for us and continue to hit those shots for us. He’s quick and he gets off his feat really well.”
Junior Colton Miller is another option for Man.
“He’s a very athletic kid who gets up and down the floor real well,” Blevins said. “He’s also a very good defender. We might also have some football players come out for basketball and that really excites me. Justin Grimmett from the football team is another possibility but he’s having eligibility issues. We’ll have to wait and see on that.”
Israel Canterbury, the Man starter on the football team at quarterback, is also back. He was on the basketball team a year ago but saw action primarily on the JV team.
“I look for Israel to shine some this year now that his knee is a lot better,” Blevins said. “He came in last year and knocked some shots down in the JV games.”
Man doesn’t quite have the size that it did last season but are quicker and the Billies hope to utilize that speed.”
“We’re looking to be a little bit different team this year,” Blevins said. “On defense, I think that we are going to focus more on pressing with the speed that we have now. We hope to press a lot of teams. Aiden Martin and Jeremiah Harless are about 6-3 or 6-4. The way that we will play offensively we don’t really have a post man. If they are open our shooters have the green light.”
Man is hoping to make it back to the state tournament and see what happens.
“Yes, make it to Charleston then roll the dice,” Blevins said.
The Billies will be challenged again with a difficult Class A sectional with the likes of Tug Valley and Tolsia.
Tug Valley upset Man in last year’s sectional final at Logan in a 53-50 thriller. The Billies and Panthers alternated as the top-ranked Class A team during the regular season.
Man routed Tug Valley, 85-56, during a regular season game last season at home. The second game at Naugatuck was not played.
Man and Tug play each other in a home-and-away series this season.
Sherman and Van round out the sectional.
“I think we’ll have some good battles this season between us and Tug,” Coach Blevins said of the sectional. “Those are always good games it seems. We have a long ways to go until we get to that point.”
Man is slated to open the season on Dec. 8 at Tolsia.
The Billies then play in a pair of tournaments in Logan County — first in Chapmanville’s four-team Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, Dec. 10-11.
Man then takes on Buffalo on Dec. 18 in Logan’s King Coal Classic.
Several other challenging games are ahead.
Man takes on Richwood on Jan. 5 in the Beckley tourney, has home-and-away series with Liberty-Raleigh, Mingo Central and Wyoming East, a single game at Parkersburg Catholic and a single match-up at Class AAAA Hurricane in the finale.
The Billies are looking forward to the season.
“I think that it’s going to be different and it’s going to be fun,” Blevins said.
This is the last year of the current four-class format for high school basketball in West Virginia. The SSAC will have to decide to continue the system for next season or to go back to the old three-class format.