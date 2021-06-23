RIPLEY, W.Va. — On Wednesday evening, the bats were certainly loud for both Cabell Midland and Ripley’s softball teams in the Class AAA, Region IV championship.
The loudest swing of the night, however, belonged to Cabell Midland catcher Olivia Pelfrey.
It was loud enough that it brought silence from the Ripley faithful.
With Midland protecting a slim lead, Pelfrey hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh that quieted any chance of a Ripley comeback as the Knights won the region title with a 13-9 victory over the Vikings.
With the win, Cabell Midland advances to the Class AAA state tournament, which starts on Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
For the Knights, it was just another in a long line of tight battles in 2021.
“We’ve been in about eight ballgames like that that have been nailbiters like that,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “Our girls just find a way to come through. Can’t say enough about this Ripley team. They are a tough group. They played hard and played good. They’re a sound ball team and (Ripley coach Ken Swisher) has done a good job with them.”
Pelfrey set the tone for a wild contest with a home run in the first inning — the first of six combined between the teams — that gave the Knights the early lead.
It was her final swing, however, that essentially delivered the Knights as she blasted a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence to push a two-run game to a 13-8 lead.
“Especially with the fans, there’s a lot of energy and we haven’t had that a lot, so we definitely handled it well as a team,” Pelfrey said of the situation.
Pelfrey’s home run was crucial insurance as Ripley plated a run and had two runners on in the bottom of the seventh before Jess Terry induced a pop-up to end the contest.
For Pelfrey, the familiarity with tough situations took some of the pressure off on Wednesday night.
“Too many times,” Pelfrey said in reference to how many times the team has been in that spot. “I think we know we can dig ourselves out of it now. We can get together and score runs when we need to.”
In addition to the heroics of Pelfrey, the Knights got a pair of home runs from K.K. Wallis, whose second of the game restored order after Cabell Midland saw Ripley battle back.
Cabell Midland led 5-0, but Ripley played five runs in the fourth — three courtesy of a home run from Kaitlyn Swisher — to knot the game and give the Vikings life.
As quickly as the momentum left Cabell Midland (26-9), it returned as Wallis blasted a 250-foot bomb into the parking lot beyond left field to give the Knights a 7-5 lead.
“It felt pretty nice,” Wallis said. “I knew it was gone.”
It was part of a five-run frame that matched Ripley’s five-run outburst as the teams jockeyed back and forth.
Ripley (23-7) again battled back within 10-8 after scoring a pair in the bottom of the sixth, but the Vikings never got over the hump.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group,” Swisher said. “Get down five, fight back, tie that sucker and they go back up, then we fight back and almost tie it again.”
Swisher said he was proud of his team for fighting back twice, but pitching was not where it needed to be to get past Cabell Midland.
Ripley actually out-hit Cabell Midland in the game as the teams combined for 26 hits. However, eight of the Knights’ 12 hits went for extra bases.
“We actually did not get our best performance out of our pitchers,” Swisher said. “They grooved the ball too much when they really weren’t supposed to. That’s the way it goes sometimes. Pressure does get to kids.”
Pelfrey finished 3-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs for Cabell Midland, who also got two home runs and three RBIs from Wallis.
Jenna Dorsey also finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Knights.
Ripley tried to pitcher around Cabell Midland’s Rielly Lucas, but was unsuccessful as Lucas finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and three walks — two intentional.
In addition to Kaitlyn Swisher’s home run, the Vikings were led at the plate by Cassidy Cummings, who finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Vikings had four players finish with two hits.
MIDLAND 200 350 3 — 13 12 1
RIPLEY 000 512 1 — 9 14 2
Terry, Ballengee (5), Terry (7) and Pelfrey. Shinn, Varney (6) and Walsh.
Hitting: (CM) Pelfrey 3-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Dorsey 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Wallis 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Lucas 2-2, 2 2B; Roe 2B, RBI. (R) Swisher HR, 3 RBI; Cummings 2-5, HR, 2 RBI; Carte 2-3; Walsh 2-4; Winter 2-3; Hall 2-4, RBI.