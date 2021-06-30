Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the sports communities of both Boone and Lincoln Counties.
After two weeks of pure sports madness, spring sports for me came to a screeching halt as only one team that I cover moved past sectional play.
There were a lot of thrills and spills this season, and it was a rather chaotic time for sportswriters across the state.
I’m looking forward to a trip to Atlanta next month, where my wife and I will stay just one mile from Truist Park and watch our Atlanta Braves duke it out for three games with the San Diego Padres. As a lifelong Braves fan, I’ve been to Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field but have yet to make it to the new park, which isn’t so new anymore having opened in 2017.
Dale Murphy and Bob Horner were my childhood sports heroes but that is a column for later in the summer.
This week, I’d like to close my spring sports notebook by congratulating the Scott High softball team on their first sectional championship in over a decade. The Lady Hawks fell to Sissonville in regional play, but put together an amazing season, particularly for a squad with just 10 players on the roster. There was simply no room for error or injury. The girls had to overcome a lot to get as far as they did, and I found it remarkable.
Lincoln County High’s Lilli Ross made her presence known in 2021 as she took first place in the Class AAA girls shot put championship with a throw of 35 feet, 53/4 inches.
Ross competed in track and field since she was in the 6th grade at Guyan Valley Middle School and began working on shot put skills when she was in the 7th grade and dedicated herself to bringing home the ultimate prize her senior year.
In case you missed it, Lincoln Journal sportswriter Jarrid McCormick wrote a fantastic feature story on Ross’ climb to glory and it is available to read on our site.
In Boone County, Jenna Butcher plowed through the competition in singles tennis at states, much like she did in the regular season.
Scott High’s super sophomore brough home the championship. Butcher had to defeat a familiar foe in Logan High standout Hannah Thompson in the finals.
Like Ross in Lincoln County, Butcher began her journey with tennis five years or so ago and fell in love with the sport.
A search of the Coal Valley News site will lead you to the interview and feature story I put together on Butcher’s run to glory at states.
I find it amazing that these young ladies were able to do great things under tremendous circumstances. We had overlapping winter and spring sports seasons for the first time ever and we were still navigating COVID-19 restrictions and protocol.
Butcher, a point guard on the Lady Skyhawk basketball team had to navigate the overlapping schedules and somehow find a way to put her body and mind into “tennis mode.”
I can (barely) remember the feeling of going from one sport to another as a player but to do it under those circumstances must have been terribly challenging.
Additionally, performing at a high level on the field and court while navigating the everyday challenges of school during a pandemic is nothing short of stellar.
Again, my heartfelt congratulations to both Butcher and Ross for making a difficult time exciting for everyone and giving us something fun and positive to write about.
As I usually do, I’m going to leave you with a favorite sports-related quote. This week’s quote can apply to our daily lives as well. Be well, neighbors.
“To uncover your true potential you must first find your own limits and then you have to have the courage to blow past them.” — Olympic alpine skier and gold medalist, Picabo Street