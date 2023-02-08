HAMLIN — Buffalo earned the season sweep over Lincoln County on Friday night as the Bison came away with the 57-40 win on Youth Night inside the Panther Pavilion.
The game was tight for the first half of action as Buffalo had a slim 15-14 after the first quarter of play with Wyatt Edwards leading the way for LC with a pair of three-pointers.
Sophomore Lucas Johaim came off the bench and gave the Panthers a spark in the second quarter as he scored six points in the period, but Buffalo was still able to extend their lead to three at 30-27 going into halftime.
The second half of play was all Buffalo as they held Lincoln County to single-digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Bison outpaced LC 13-9 in the third to take a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter where they would then put the game away by outscoring the Panthers 14-4 to secure the double-digit win.
Junior Austin Adkins led the way for Lincoln County with nine points, all in the second half, while Graham followed him with seven points.
Senior Sawyer Tomblin and Johaim each tallied six points for LCHS, Will Shepherd followed them with five points, Dakota Wood tallied four, and Aydin Shaffer rounded out the offense with three points.
Caleb Nutter led the way for Buffalo with 16 points, Ian Thompson was next with 13, and Bradley Harris chipped in 11.
Lincoln County fell to 5-9 on the season with the loss and were set to be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in their annual game against Lewis County in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
The Panthers will then return home to host Liberty (Raleigh) on Wednesday night and will remain in Hamlin to host Mingo Central on Friday before ending the week with a return trip to Liberty on Saturday to close out the busy week.
Score by Quarters
BHS: 15 15 13 14 — 57
LCHS: 14 13 9 4 — 40
Scoring
B: C. Nutter 16, I. Thompson 13, B. Harris 11, B. Williams 6, E. Smalley 6, N. Pitchford 3, J. Mollett 2
LC: A. Adkins 9, W. Graham 7, S. Tomblin 6, L. Johaim 6, W. Shepherd 5, D. Wood 4, A. Shaffer 3, W. Edwards 0, D. Banks 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.