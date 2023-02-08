Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

lc boys sawyer tomblin 1.JPG
Buy Now

Lincoln County’s Sawyer Tomblin looks for a passing lane during an early season game against Mingo Central.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

HAMLIN — Buffalo earned the season sweep over Lincoln County on Friday night as the Bison came away with the 57-40 win on Youth Night inside the Panther Pavilion.

The game was tight for the first half of action as Buffalo had a slim 15-14 after the first quarter of play with Wyatt Edwards leading the way for LC with a pair of three-pointers.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

