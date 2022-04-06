HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team continued play in the group stage of the College Spring League, playing to a draw against the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes before falling 4-2 in penalty kicks Saturday afternoon at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
The Herd earns one point in the league standings for the draw, while the Buckeyes claim two points for winning the penalty kick shootout.
With the win, Ohio State earned the top spot in the South Division of the Spring League after defeating Louisville 2-1 in the opening game.
It was also the second game the Herd has played in the tournament, which included a 1-0 road win at the University of Dayton. The Herd will face Louisville next Saturday in the final match of the group stage before playing the final round in Columbus on Saturday, April 16.
Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said he saw similarities in the team’s performance from the first game to the second, and that ultimately the match was decided based on execution.
“Same as Dayton, really, we did a lot of the right things at the right time but just didn’t execute. I thought at halftime we made some good changes. It was an OK game, but a draw never feels exactly right,” Grassie said.
Marshall had a handful of chances to break the scoreless tie in regulation, namely in the 38th and 52nd minutes with on-goal chances from inside the 18-yard box. Each chance, one from Milo Yosef and Joao Souza, went straight into the awaiting arms of Keagan McLaughlin.
The Buckeyes stirred up their fair share of scoring opportunities as well, putting Marshall’s Oliver Semmle to work in the net. Neither Semmle nor McLaughlin allowed a goal in the match, and each was substituted out in the penalty kick shootout.
There was no traditional golden-goal overtime period played, as is typical when a college soccer match plays to a draw in regulation, but the match was played according to the rules and regulations of the College Spring League.
Marshall missed on its first two penalty kicks and Ohio State’s Owen Sullivan converted on his chance to give the Buckeyes an early edge.
The Herd’s Kenzo Britto and Gabriel Alves made their attempts, but so did Xavier Green and Luis Hernandez for the Buckeyes, and Devyn Etling’s conversion gave Ohio State the victory.
Even without the targeted result, Grassie said the environment, from high-level competition on the field to a stadium filled with cheering fans, will be beneficial for the development of the team moving forward this season.
“It’s good to be competitive in the spring and have something to play for in a real game situation. I’ve never been a fan of endless friendlies where you’re subbing everybody in and getting everybody minutes. I don’t think that does anything,” Grassie said.