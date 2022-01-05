HAMLIN — Sophomore guard Cam Blevins has been the go-to guy offensively for Lincoln County in the early part of the 2021-2022 season.
He proved that again on Thursday night as he scored a career-high 27 points to lead LCHS past Braxton County by a final score of 58-52 in overtime inside the Panther Pavilion.
Head coach Rodney Plumley’s Panthers came out hitting on all cylinders as they jumped out to an early 18 to 4 lead after the first quarter of play, thanks in part to 10 points from senior Jackson Sanders.
LCHS held Braxton County to single-digits once again in the second quarter as they outscored the visitors 10 to 8 and took a 28 to 12 halftime lead.
The Eagles began to sink more shots in the second half as they were able to trim away at the LCHS lead in the third quarter, but still trailed 42-29 going into the fourth.
The homestanding Panthers went cold however in the final eight minutes of play as they only scored four points in the entire fourth quarter and allowed Braxton County to battle all the way back and tie the game up at 46 apiece and send it into overtime.
In the extra stanza Blevins took over for Lincoln County as he scored 10 of his teams 12 points in the overtime period as LCHS was able to put the Eagles away for good and come away with the six point win.
Blevins, who hit six three-pointers in the Panthers season opening win against Lincoln County, did the majority of his damage in the paint on this night as he sank nine two-point shots and one three-pointer which came in the decisive overtime period.
Sanders was the lone Panther to join him in double-figures as he finished with 11 points on the night while Austin Adkins was next on the scoresheet with six points.
Sawyer Tomblin followed them with four points in the win, Colin Miller and Brady Slone each scored three, and Gabe Chojnacki and Willis Graham each scored two to round out the scoring for LCHS.
The win for Lincoln County brings their record to even at .500 on the season as they improved to 3-3.
The Panthers will return to action again on Friday, Jan 7 as they are scheduled to play an important sectional game at home against Scott. Tip-off for that contest is set for 7:30 p.m. inside the Panther Pavilion.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.