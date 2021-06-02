Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County High (graduated) senior John Blankenship was chosen last week to play in the 2021 North-South Classic basketball game on June 18. Blankenship will play for the University of Charleston in the fall.

 Amy Adkins for The Lincoln Journal

