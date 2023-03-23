Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County seniors Elizabeth Blankenship and Gracie Clay wrapped up their senior seasons on the hardwood for the Lady Panthers by being named to the Class AAA All-State Team which was released last week by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. 

Both Blankenship and Clay landed a spot on the Honorable Mention list after they helped guide the Lady Panthers to one game within the Class AAA State Tournament last month. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

