Lincoln County's Elizabeth Blankenship (00) battle for position on a rebound in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Lincoln County's Elizabeth Blankenship (00) battle for position on a rebound in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Wayne High School.
Lincoln County seniors Elizabeth Blankenship and Gracie Clay wrapped up their senior seasons on the hardwood for the Lady Panthers by being named to the Class AAA All-State Team which was released last week by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Both Blankenship and Clay landed a spot on the Honorable Mention list after they helped guide the Lady Panthers to one game within the Class AAA State Tournament last month.
Clay finished the season averaging 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while Blankenship, a West Virginia Wesleyan commit, averaged 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and one block per game.
Below is the Class AAA Girls Basketball Team as Selected by the WVSWA in full:
Class AAA
First Team
Olivia Toland, North Marion, Sr. (Captain)
Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour, Jr.
Kenly Rogers, East Fairmont, Jr.
Brooke Adkins, Wayne, Soph.
Avery Childers, RCB, Sr.
Sophie Nichols, Ripley, Jr.
Emma Freels, North Marion, Jr.
Kynna Britton, Sissonville, Soph.
Second Team
Addie Adkins, Wayne, Soph.
Ashlyn Riley, Lincoln, Jr.
McKennan Hall, Ripley, Sr. (Captain)
Natalie Blankenship, Logan, Sr.
Riley Meadows, PikeView, Soph.
Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire, Jr.
Addie Isaacs, Midland Trail, Soph.
Taylor Maddox, Nitro, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Austyn Barnes, Shady Spring; Elizabeth Blankenship, Lincoln County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Gracie Clay, Lincoln County; Gracelyn Corley, Elkins; Brooke Craft, PikeView; Addie Elliott, North Marion; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Averi Everline, Keyser; Kelsey Harper, Scott; Kailee Haymond, East Fairmont; Martina Howe, Robert C. Byrd; Sadaya Jones, Fairmont Senior; Kenna Keener, Grafton; Autumn Kerchner, Keyser; Kaitlyn Lester, Westside; Olivia Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Mattie Marsh, Philip Barbour; Harmony Mills, Independence; Emma Pinkney, Lewis County; Jaden Sturm, Robert C. Byrd; Meghan Taylor, Winfield; Adrienne Truman, Nicholas County;
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.