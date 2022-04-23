HAMLIN — The temperatures were frigid during Lincoln County's 14-2 mercy-rule win over Sherman but slugger Josie Bird was red-hot as she had her first career three home run game.
The sophomore catcher also smacked a double as she finished the game a perfect 4-4 with eight RBIs. She had a three-run blast over top the scoreboard in the second inning and a pair of two-run shots coming in the third and fourth innings.
Bird has nine home runs in 17 games on the season for Lincoln County and the Lady Panthers have now clubbed 22 home runs as a team.
The powerful Lady Panther offense had 15 hits in the win as shortstop Haleigh Adkins went 3-4 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Ryleigh Shull had two hits including a double and drove in a run.
Maci Lunsford and Gracie Clay each had a pair of singles for Lincoln County while winning pitcher Megan Stump and Kenzie Shaffer each had a hit.
Stump went the complete game in the circle as she allowed two first inning runs on four hits while striking out five Sherman batters and walking two.
Lauren Guthrie and Hailea Skeens led the top of the first inning off with back-to-back singles for Sherman and then Bailey Lafferty walked to load the bases with no outs.
Cleanup hitter Chloe Treadway then lofted a sacrifice fly to right to score Guthrie and give the Lady Tide the early 1-0 lead. Senior outfielder Kenzie Rinchich then followed that up with a single into centerfield which scored Skeens and pushed the Sherman lead to 2-0.
Stump pitched out of the jam and limited the damage at two runs as she shut out the Tide the rest of the way.
McKenzie Milan was the losing pitcher on the night for the Tide as she pitched the entire game. The loss for Sherman dropped them to 11-5 on the season.
Score by Innings
SHS: 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 4 2
LCHS: 3 3 6 2 x - 14 15 0
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. 4 (Saturday, April 16)
The Lady Panthers rode a strong pitching performance from Ryleigh Shull and got home runs from Josie Bird and Haleigh Adkins to top Woodford County in the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County on April 16.
Shull went all seven innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out four batters and walking two.
Bird hit a two-run shot to get the scoring started in the first inning for Lincoln County and Adkins smacked a two-run big fly in the Panther fourth inning. Bird finished the game 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Adkins was 2-2 with two walks, two RBIs, and two runs.
Becca Pennington and Gracie Clay added singles and drove in a run while Shull and Maci Lunsford also contributed base hits.
Score by Innings
WCHS: 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 - 4 8 2
LCHS: 2 1 0 5 0 0 x - 8 9 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 5 JOHNSON CENTRAL, Ky. 1 (Saturday, April 16)
Lincoln County made it 2-2 at the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County on April 16 as they defeated 15th Region power Johnson Central by a final of 5-1.
Megan Stump picked up the win in the circle for Lincoln County and also hit her first home run of the season, a solo shot to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. She had two hits total on the night and knocked in two runs.
Stump also went all seven innings in the circle and allowed one run on seven hits while striking out four Golden Eagle batters and walking one.
Allison Ramey and Ryleigh Shull each had two hits for Lincoln County while Josie Bird had a single, two RBIs, and walked twice. Haleigh Adkins, Becca Pennington, Gracie Clay, and Kenzie Shaffer each singled to round out the offense for LCHS.
Heading into the final week of the regular season Lincoln County boasts a record of 14-3 on the season.
During their final week of preparation for the postseason the Lady Panthers will play host to Logan on Tuesday, travel to Ashland Blazer on Wednesday, host St. Albans on Thursday, and end the season by hosting Greenbrier East on Saturday,
Score by Innings
JCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 7 2
LCHS: 0 1 2 0 0 2 x - 5 11 2