CHARLESTON — Lincoln County picked up their 14th win of the 2021 season on Friday night on the road as they made the trip to Capital and defeated the Cougars by the a final score of 10-7.
The Panthers (14-5) scored a pair of runs their first time up to the plate as they took a quick 2-0 lead but the Cougars responded with two of their own runs in the bottom half of the frame to knot the game up at two apiece.
The score remained the same in the top of the third inning when head coach Greg Lambert’s team found their groove on offense and blew the game open by scoring eight runs in the inning to take a 10-2 lead.
In the big inning, slugger Grant Bates singled home two runs while Eli Brogan, Trace Adkins, Hayden Johnson, and Brayden Johnson each had RBI singles. Austin Adkins and Braden Harless also each recorded an RBI in the eight run second.
In total, LCHS had 17 base hits for the ballgame with eight of them coming in the decisive third inning.
Trace Adkins, Brogan, and Bates each finished with three hit performances to lead the Panther offensive attack. Adkins and Brogan had the only two extra base hits for LCHS in the win while Brogan and Bates led the way with two RBIs apiece.
Dustin McCloud and Skylor Simpson each added two base knocks to the hit column for the victors while Harless, Starcher, Austin Adkins, and Johnson all added singles as all nine of the Lincoln County starters finished with a hit in the win.
Bates got the start on the mound and was able to pick up the win as he worked three plus innings allowing five runs, three earned, on four hits while striking out three and also walking three batters.
Brogan came in and pitched in relief of Bates and shut down the Capital bats the rest of the way as he pitched the final four innings of the game allowing only two unearned runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three batters.
The win for LCHS gave them the season split against their Class AAA foe as the Cougars won the first game in Hamlin on May 13 by a final of 12-7.
The win was the second big victory in three days for Lincoln County as they defeated sectional opponent Spring Valley 10-9 on Wednesday night.
The win improved the Panthers to a 14-5 record as they move into the final stretch of the regular season.
LCHS is back in action on Tuesday in a rematch against Capital as the two teams will play for the third time in the MCAC Tournament at 5:30 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.