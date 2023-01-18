Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Herd got a little bit from everybody.

Taevion Kinsey had a team-high 23 points, Andrew Taylor knifed his way through the Southern Miss defense and finished with 19, Kamdyn Curfman had the touch from beyond the arc and Micah Handlogten recorded his third consecutive double-double in a 89-67 win over Southern Miss Thursday night.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

