HUNTINGTON — It is not hard to find Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage on the football field.
Marshall’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore target almost commands attention instantly when his No. 7 walks out on the field.
In seasons prior, Gammage was even bigger than many of the Herd’s tight ends, which forced his preseason to be just as much about conditioning as execution.
That is not the case in 2021 as he gets set for his first season with the Herd staff under new head coach Charles Huff.
Everything is going fast, and Gammage knows that he’s got to move quick.
“I feel like the tempo is way different,” Gammage said of the differences in this year and previous seasons. “We’re moving fast, the plays are coming in fast, so we’ve got to be in shape.”
For Gammage, the margin of error between weight being an advantage and disadvantage is not that great.
At one point in his career, Gammage came into camp near 240 pounds, which hindered his speed off the line of scrimmage and getting in and out of breaks.
Last season, the weight and conditioning aspects kept him in a reserve role early in the season until injuries limited depth at the receiver position.
Gammage took over the lead role for quarterback Grant Wells in stride, catching 35 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.
Those were good enough numbers to lead Marshall in receptions and receiving yards.
With Marshall seeking to throw the ball even more in 2021, those numbers are expected to significantly increase, which excites Gammage.
“I love that,” Gammage said. “Receivers love getting to catch the ball. When the ball comes your way, you’ve got to make the play.”
While Gammage has slimmed down physically, he has gotten bigger mentally, which was evident as he spoke about the new system and his potential impact.
It was not just limited to the passing game.
“You’ve got to block, though,” Gammage said. “With blocking, if you block, the ball is going to come your way.”
Gammage’s frame could be a key for springing running backs when they bust runs off the edge.
Given Gammage’s size advantage, his ability to turn an 8-10 yard run into a much bigger play by shielding defenders on the outside is just as vital.
Gammage’s abilities as a blocker were also seen in glimpses last season when he was able to pin smaller defenders to allow backs the edge. One particular block from the Louisiana Tech game comes to the surface when his seal block allowed Brenden Knox to get into the end zone against the Bulldogs.
As Gammage assesses his own game and the difference between success and failure, it goes against what the talk surrounding him includes.
While many rave of his physical traits, Gammage knows the mental side is where his tipping point will lie.
“You’ve just got to be more locked in mentally, you feel me?” Gammage said. “You’ve got to be focused.”
As Gammage lines up for the snap this season, he knows the potential for a mismatch is only a snap away.
Wells knows it, too.
“He’s a big-bodied guy and there’s not as many corners in this league that are going to be as big as him or bigger than him,” Wells said. “When we have one-on-ones with him, it’s kind of an automatic. It’s his ball. We’re not going to look away from that too many times.”
Among wide receivers, Gammage was the lone outside receiver who played in all 10 games last season, which also speaks to his durability.
With a new, expanded opportunity in 2021, the Delray Beach, Florida, native is looking to put up big numbers that get him some attention from those at the next level.
Gammage knows he’s already got the body for it. Now, the body of work has to follow.