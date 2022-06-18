HAMLIN — Lincoln County senior Gabe Bates was the lone Panther to be selected to the Class AAA all-state baseball team which was released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association last week.
Bates finished his final season for the Panthers and head coach Casey Campbell with a team best seven home runs to go along with five doubles, two triples, 28 RBIs, and a .375 batting average. Bates only struck out 12 times all year and drew 15 walks.
On the mound he finished with 46 Ks in 35.1 innings pitched. He had a final pitching record of 1-5 with a 7.73 earned run average.
As a junior he hit .423 with five homers, four doubles, two triples, and 31 RBIs in only 18 games. That year he had a 3-2 pitching record with a 4.32 ERA and 59 Ks in only 34 innings pitched.
Here is the entire Class AAA all-state baseball team by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association:
First team
P – Griffin Horowicz, Jefferson, Sr. (captain)
P – Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Sr.
P – Reece Sutphin, Hurricane, Jr.
C – Brett Haskins, Ripley, Sr.
C – Eli Shouldis, Huntington, Sr.
Inf – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Sr.
Inf – Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.
Inf – Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Sr.
Inf – Hudson Clement, Martinsburg, Sr.
OF – Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr.
OF – Aaron Jamison, Morgantown, Jr.
OF – Damian Witty, Hurricane, Jr.
Util – Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Sr.
Util – Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, Jr.
Util – Sammy Roberts, Jefferson, Sr.
Second team
P – Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Sr. (captain)
P – Reed Bailey, Morgantown, Sr.
P – Grant Stratton, Spring Valley, Soph.
C – Bayden Hartman, Musselman, Jr.
C – Caden Johnson, Hurricane, Jr.
Inf – Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Sr.
Inf – Carson McCoy, St. Albans, Jr.
Inf – Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport, Sr.
Inf – Danny Dickenson, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
OF – Jaeden Anderson, George Washington, Sr.
OF – Sammy Booth, Spring Valley, Soph.
OF – Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.
Util – Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane, Sr.
Util – Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.
Util – Chris Harbert, Bridgeport, Sr.
Honorable mention
Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Drew Bailey, Bridgeport; Jordan Bailey, Princeton; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Gavin Bennett. Greenbrier East; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Noah Braham, University; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Micah Clay, Woodrow Wilson; Jackson Curry, Ripley; Kaleb Edwards, Martinsburg; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown; Braxton Hall, Oak Hill; Chase Herndon, Spring Mills; Carter King, Parkersburg; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Luke Marsh, Wheeling Park; Jayden McLain, Oak Hill; Hunter McSweeney, Cabell Midland; Nic Menarchek, Parkersburg South; Isaiah Morris, Martinsburg; Jason Myers, Musselman; Ethan Neely, John Marshall; Zach Nicholson, Bridgeport; Cam Reed, George Washington; Collin Reed, Washington; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Jake Roshau, Greenbrier East; Grant Shumaker, Spring Valley; Brayden Stottlemyer, Washington; Dylan Stevens, Musselman; Garrett Stuck, Capital; Cameron Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sam Wabnitz, Jefferson; Logan Williams, Woodrow Wilson; Evan Wilson, Capital; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill