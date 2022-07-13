Baseball America has ranked a pair of West Virginia University players in its top 200 prospects for the Major League Baseball Draft.
The publication ranked right- handed pitcher Jacob Watters 130th and outfielder Victor Scott No. 195 among all players available in the draft, which takes place July 17-19. Watters’ ranking translates to the fifth round, Scott’s to the seventh.
Baseball America’s scouting report on Watters was high on his stuff but less so on his control. It rated his fastball as a 65 on the 20-80 scouting scale, on which 80 is the highest grade. A 65 rating is considered plus. BA rated Watters’ curveball a 60, also plus. His changeup and control, however, graded at 40, which is below average.
Watters’ statistics bear out those ratings. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior from Rocky Gap, Virginia, went 3-7, struck out 75 and walked 41 in 59 1/3 innings in compiling a 6.22 earned run average. He allowed eight home runs and hurled 15 wild pitches. Opponents batted .275.
BA described his stuff as “electric but erratic” in the Cape Cod League, the top summer college baseball circuit. Watters’ fastball sits in the 95-96 mph range, but has touched 100. Watters features a hammer curve that some scouts have graded at 70. A starter in 11 of 18 appearances this season, Watters projects as a reliever in the pros.
Scott, a 5-11, 190-pound centerfielder from Powder Springs, Georgia, is one of the faster players in the draft. BA gave his speed an 80 grade and referred to him as “one of the best overall athletes in the Big 12.” That speed helped Scott earn a 65 grade for his defense. His arm rated 50.
The question with Scott is his bat. He rated 40 for hitting ability and power. Scott batted .278, slugged .454 and reached base at a .397 clip with six home runs, 12 doubles and 38 stolen bases this season with the Mountaineers. He likely helped his stock in the Northwoods League, a summer circuit, hitting .329, slugging .450 and reaching base at a .403 rate with 38 stolen bases.
Baseball America pegged Scott as a potential fourth outfielder/defensive replacement at the big league level if he can cut down on strikeouts or improve his contact.
