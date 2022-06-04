HAMLIN — Despite falling short of their ultimate goal of winning their third state championship, the Lincoln County softball squad still has plenty to celebrate after a successful 2022 season.
The Lady Panthers finished the campaign with 24 wins and captured their first sectional championship since 2019 as they defeated Huntington, Spring Valley, and Cabell Midland in a double-elimination tourney to claim the sectional crown.
They they swept Ripley 2-0 in the regional championship and then won their first game at the Class AAA State Tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston by defeating reigning State Player of the Year Tayven Stephenson and St. Albans in a 4-3 thriller.
Head coach Tommy Barrett's squad then lost their next two games and were eliminated from the state tournament as their offense went cold in an 8-0 loss to eventual champion Jefferson and a comeback attempt fell short in a 10-5 loss to John Marshall.
"We just needed a timely hit and we couldn't get it," coach Barrett said. "We left I think 32 base runners in three games at the state tournament. We average about 9 or 10 runs a game and then we went to state and scored nine runs in three games. That was kind of disappointing...We just didn't get a timely hit when we needed to."
The Lady Panthers still have plenty to be excited about going forward as they will return all 10 of their full-time starters next season, as the only senior on the 2022 squad was reserve Kendall Stickler.
Coach Barrett, who guided Lincoln County to their previous two state titles in 2011 and 2014, said that the experience gained by his team during their run this season will be invaluable moving forward.
"All in all it was a good learning experience," coach Barrett said. "I think it will make these girls return to be hungry for next year. They have experienced it, they've seen what its about, and they've seen what its going to take. Softball is a game of momentum and when the momentum is going in your favor you've got to ride it."
Lincoln County had arguably the top offense in the entire state in 2022 as they boasted a team batting average of .354 and blasted 32 home runs as a team in 30 games played.
"The way we hit we're going to strikeout some," Barrett said. "I coach my kids to swing the bat hard. We don't change our mechanics just to put it in play. We're going to strikeout at times but I can guarantee one thing when we hit it, we are going to hit it with power."
Sophomore catcher Josie Bird built off of her First-Team All-State selection as a freshman as she finished the year with a .488 batting average with 10 doubles, eight home runs, and 47 RBIs.
Teams pitched around Bird throughout the season as she finished with an on base percentage of .604.
"They wont pitch to her," Barrett said of Bird. "On the year she's hitting close to .500 with 24 intentional walks. My 4 and 5 batters have to continue to protect her. If she's getting intentionally walked we have to make them pay. Cabell Midland walked her nine times in sectionals, never gave her an at bat."
Miami (Ohio) commit Haleigh Adkins, who was also named First Team All-State in 2021, also turned in another monster season for the Panthers. She finished with an average of .475 with a team best 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 RBIs, 46 runs, and 24 stolen bases.
She played a dandy shortstop all season long and in particular in the postseason where she made several game changing plays.
A third Lady Panther finished the season with a batting average above .400 as sophomore Ryleigh Shull finished with a .406 clip with 12 doubles, eight homers, and 35 RBIs.
Four other Lincoln County regulars also finished with averages of .300 or better.
Sophomore first baseman Becca Pennington hit .349 with four doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBIs. She was coming on late in the season as she clubbed two long balls in one of the regional final wins over Ripley.
Sophomore second baseman Allison Ramey was second on the team in runs with 31 as she finished with a .337 clip with three doubles and 15 RBIs. Junior outfielder Gracie Clay was second in stolen bases with 16 as she hit .326 at the dish with 20 runs scored.
Junior left fielder Maci Lunsford finished with a .304 average and provided a steady power stroke for LC as she clubbed four home runs and seven doubles to go with 26 runs batted in.
Juniors Megan Stump (.253 BA) and Kenzie Shaffer (.238) each added four doubles and three triples on the season for the Panthers while Stump also smacked a home run.
Stump was one of the two pitchers relied upon by coach Barrett in 2022 as she appeared in 19 games in the circle and Shull appeared in 20.
Stump finished with a 1.81 ERA and struck out 89 batters over 93 innings pitched with 17 walks. Shull, a southpaw, turned in 2.76 ERA and K'd 78 batters with 37 walks in 99 innings pitched.
"My two pitchers battled hard all year long," Barrett said. "We got a good performance in the circle from Ryleigh Shull and Megan Stump. They did everything I asked of them all year."
Coach Barrett said that every one of the returning players have already began working towards coming back next season and capturing their lifelong goals of bringing the third state championship back to Lincoln County.
"It left a bad taste in their mouth," Barrett said. "These kids have been playing together since they were eight years old and they have an expectation to win a state championship. And that goal could possibly be achieved this year coming...We've experienced it, we've seen what it's about. Now you can see what you got to work on to get it done. And I think that we'll be successful enough to do it next year."