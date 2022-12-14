Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County had two players chosen to the Class AAA All-State Football Team this past week as senior Isaiah Koontz and sophomore Drew Banks were named to the Honorable Mention list.

On the defensive side of the ball Koontz was the team’s leading tackler from his middle linebacker spot as he had 80 total stops on the season with four tackles for loss including three sacks.

