HAMLIN — Lincoln County had two players chosen to the Class AAA All-State Football Team this past week as senior Isaiah Koontz and sophomore Drew Banks were named to the Honorable Mention list.
On the defensive side of the ball Koontz was the team’s leading tackler from his middle linebacker spot as he had 80 total stops on the season with four tackles for loss including three sacks.
Koontz was a ball-hawk forcing opposing offenses to turn it over as he had two interceptions that he returned for a touchdown and also forced four fumbles.
The senior was also the team’s leading rusher out of the backfield as he ran for 311 yards on 88 carries and scored two rushing TDs. Koontz also added seven receptions for 61 total yards.
Banks was right behind Koontz in tackles finishing with 76 tackles, with three coming behind the line of scrimmage.
Banks also made some noise on the offensive side, particularly late in the season, as he finished with 201 yards rushing and a team best 24 catches for 152 yards and two TDs.
Here is the entire Class AAA All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Ezra Bagent, Martinsburg — Sr.
RB — Jeremiah Riffle, Hurricane — Sr.
RB — Zach Rohrig, Bridgeport — Jr.
WR — Jerrae Hawkins, Wheeling Park — Jr.
WR — Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South — Sr.
WR — Dominick Collins, Princeton, Jr.
OL — Kamar Summers, Bridgeport — Sr.
OL — Layth Ghannam, George Washington — Sr.
OL — Robby Martin, Huntington — Jr.
OL — Eli Campbell, Princeton — Jr.
OL — Shawn Rouse, Cabell Midland — Sr.
U — Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South — Jr.
U — Gavin Lochow, Huntington — Sr. (Captain)
U — Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park — Sr.
K — Casey Stanley, Parkersburg — Jr.
Defense
DL — Rashad Reid, Martinsburg — Jr.
DL — Michael Lunsford, Cabell Midland — Jr.
DL — Kiyou Jackson, Huntington — Jr.
LB — Cody Shy, Spring Valley — Sr.
LB — Mondrell Dean, Hurricane — Sr (Captain)
LB — Gage Wright, Parkersburg South -. Jr
LB — Phil Reed, Bridgeport — Sr.
LB — Kam Shallis, Martinsburg — Sr.
DB — Spencer Powell, Jefferson — Sr.
DB — Jaeden Hammack, University — Sr.
DB — Zah Jackson, Huntington — Soph
U — Jameer Hunter, Martinsburg — Sr.
U — Bobby Powell, Morgantown — Jr.
U — Wayne Harris, Huntington — Jr.
P — Conor Fitzpatrick, John Marshall — Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Grant Cochran, Princeton — Sr.
QB — Abe Fenwick, George Washington — Jr.
RB — Curtis Jones, Cabell Midland — Jr.
RB — Ian Cline, Greenbrier East — Jr.
RB — Matt Moore, Beckley — Sr.
WR — Ray Adames, Musselman — Sr. (Captain)
WR — Keegan Sack, George Washington — Soph.
OL — Seth Burke, Morgantown — Sr.
OL — Eli Stahara, Morgantown — Sr.
OL — EJ Hendricks, Martinsburg — Jr.
OL — Sam Boothe, Spring Valley — Jr.
OL — Tyree Fowlkes, Beckley, Sr.
U — Anthony Valentine, George Washington Jr.
U — Baden Hardman, Musselman. Sr.
K — Johnny Aya-ay, Huntington. Jr.
Defense
DL — Charles DiSaia, Wheeling Park, Sr.
DL — Demetrius Gearheart, Parkersburg South, Sr.
DL — Donovan Garrett, Huntington, Sr.
DL — Aydin Fleming, Martinsburg, Jr.
LB — Jeremih Jackson, Oak Hill, Sr.
LB — Turner Garretson, Parkersburg South, Jr.
LB — Erik Brothers Jr., Wheeling Park, Sr.
LB — Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton, Sr.
LB — Jordan Price, Huntington, Sr.
DB — Triston Walker, Parkersburg South, Jr.
DB — Keyshawn Robinson, Jefferson, Jr.
U — Murphy Clement, Martinsburg, Jr.
U — Ryan Hall, Bridgeport, Sr.
U — Lucas Rippitoe, Hurricane, Sr. (Captain)
P — Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Jaylen Abercrombie, Spring Valley; Gavin Adkins, Huntington; Maximus Anderson, Spring Mills; Isaiah Ayers, George Washington; Drew Banks, Lincoln County; Andrew Baria, Riverside; Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Mason Brookman, Princeton; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Aaron Clark, South Charleston; Jacob Coffield, John Marshall; Peyton Coulter, George Washington; Avonte Crawford, Huntington; Christian Conrad, Hurricane; Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East; Noah Dotson, Greenbrier East; Buzz Dover, Martinsburg; Tyshawn Dues, Hurricane; Jacob Ellis, Hurricane; Eli Faircloth, Hedgesville; Savion Farmer, Buckhannon-Upshur; Austin Fleming, Parkersburg; Isaiah Fritts, Jefferson; Zion Grantham, Martinsburg; Tanner Griffith, Brooke; Declan Hall, Hedgesville; Laron Hall-Dues, Hurricane; Sha’lik Hampton, Capital; Ethan Harper, Preston; Hayden Hatfield, George Washington; Grant Hicks, Hampshire; Michael Hogan, Wheeling Park; Luke Hudson, University; Nycere Jacobs, Jefferson; Ethan Jackson, University; Caden Johnson, Hurricane; Will James, Wheeling Park; Brock Kehler, University; Ryan Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur; Tylai Kimble, Woodrow Wilson; Xavier Kirk, Hedgesville; Isaiah Koontz, Lincoln County; Mari Lawton, South Charleston; Cannon Lewis, Cabell Midland; Kyrell Lewis, Spring Valley; Eli Littlejohn, St. Albans; Hank Martin, Morgantown; Ty Martin, Bridgeport; Klay Matthews, George Washington; Nolan Meelhlib, Jefferson; Lucas McCallister, Greenbrier East; Connor McCann, Spring Valley; Connor Mollohan, Woodrow Wilson; Kobe Moneypenny, Musselman; Heath Montgomery, Hurricane; Collen Moore, Ripley; Virgil Myers, Ripley; Caleb Nutter, Morgantown; David Parsons, Parkersburg; Daron Parks, Hurricane; Kam Phillips, Hurricane; Dennis Pike, Musselman; Cole Porter, John Marshall; Brodee Rice, Princeton; Aidan Sparks, Bridgeport; Jacob Stevens, University; Michael Terrell, Riverside; Brent Terwillger, Martinsburg; Evan Tewell, Jefferson; Taylor Thomas, Bridgeport; Wiz Tye, Huntington; Tre Wahl, Spring Valley; Broderick Washington, Morgantown; Braydin Ward, Riverside; Adam Wilkerson, Riverside; Ryan Wolfe, Cabell Midland; Troy Woolaston, Musselman; Xerexess Yancey, Martinsburg