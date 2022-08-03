Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) rushes up field against Florida International’s Eric Mitchell (2) during an NCAA football game in 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has been included on yet another preseason award watch list.

Ali, along with 51 other football players nationally were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, given annually to the collegiate American football player of the year.

