HAMLIN — In 2019, Lincoln County’s Lilli Ross finished 7th in the Class AA shot put competition at the state track and field meet. In 2020, she didn’t get to compete at all due to the season being lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going into her final season, Ross decided that she was going to completely dedicate herself to achieving the ultimate goal for any high school athlete, achieving a state championship.
“Lilli is an extremely hard worker, she completely dedicated herself to reaching the goal of becoming a state champion,” Lincoln County track coach Bob Watts said. “She had been a cheerleader all of her life and then she quit the cheerleading team last year to concentrate on doing her thing this season as a senior.”
The extra work and dedication paid off for Ross on Saturday, June 12 as she took first place in the Class AAA girls shot put championship with a throw of 35 feet, 53/4 inches.
The throw, which was her personal best, came on the the first of the day for Ross and could not be topped the rest of the event as she was crowned the first ever track and field state champion in Lincoln County High School history.
“It felt awesome, I was truly speechless at first. I didn’t know what to think at the time” Ross said of achieving her goal. “I was in shock really and was just thinking ‘oh my gosh its actually happening.”
Ross had competed in track and field since she was in the 6th grade at Guyan Valley Middle School and began doing shot put when she was in the 7th grade.
She said while she feels she has always been a hard worker, that she really put in some extra time towards being the best she could be in her final season.
“Going into this season I practiced every day as much as I could, where we didn’t have a season last year due to COVID, I tried to put in a lot of work in the offseason” Ross said. “And then during practice everyone practices about an hour and a half each day, but I would always stay afterwards. I would train in Huntington, I would train in Lincoln County. Anywhere I could train I would train.”
Watts, who has been the Lincoln County track coach for the past five seasons, said that Ross’s best attribute is that she is a relentless worker.
“She’s done a lot of off-site work with a lady named Terina Gardner who is an excellent throws coach. I credit her with a lot of Lilli’s success and of course Lilli and her hard work too,” Watts said. “Lilli has been lifting on her own for much of the year and has just been working really hard. And fortunately for her she peaked right there at the state meet.”
Watts said that since taking over as track coach at LCHS they have had an athlete qualify for the state meet every year, but he was thrilled to finally help bring the school a state champion.
He said that Ross being the first state champion makes it even more special for him personally, as she is his granddaughter.
Lilli, who graduated with a 4 plus GPA, will be attending Marshall University in the fall as she eyes a career as a chiropractor. She said that she had been in contact with Marshall Track and Field coach Jeff Small about potentially throwing for the Lady Herd as a preferred walk-on, but that she is still weighing her options.
Lincoln County had one other track and field athlete qualify for the state meet as pole-vaulter William Frazier came in second place in the region competition and competed at Laidley Field in the state meet last Saturday.