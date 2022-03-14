HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers softball team has been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season.
Longtime head coach Tommy Barrett guided the Panthers to a 20-9 record competing against a tough Class AAA schedule a season ago and returns a boatload of talent from that squad.
“There’s a lot of hype built up around this bunch,” Barrett said. “These girls play elite travel ball so there’s a lot of hype. They’ve just got to get settled and come together as a team.”
Junior shortstop Haleigh Adkins and sophomore Josie Bird took the state by storm in their first seasons of varsity ball, as they finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in nearly every offensive category.
Bird quickly became one of the most feared hitters in the entire Mountain State as the power-hitting third baseman led the state in home runs in 2021 with 16 long balls.
Bird was much more than just a power hitter however as she finished with a .458 batting average, six doubles, knocked in a team best 48 runs, and scored 42 of her own.
Adkins, a Miami (Ohio) commit who missed her entire freshman season due to COVID-19, finished 2021 with a team best .500 batting average as she registered 50 hits in 100 official at bats.
The speedster also led the state in triples with six, was second in doubles with 14, and slugged five home runs to go with a team best 43 runs scored, and 32 RBIs.
Other returning starters for the Lady Panthers will be juniors Kenzie Shaffer (.366 BA, 26 singles, 3 doubles, 1 HR) Maci Lunsford (.293 BA, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 16 RBIs) and Megan Stump (.282 BA, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs).
“We’re a little bit behind where we typically are offensively at this point because of not having our indoor facility, but we’ll get there,” coach Barrett said. “We have a lot of kids that like to work, they like to swing the bats and like to get after it and get their reps in.”
Coach Barrett said he has high expectations this season for his pitching staff as he returns Stump, who pitched in nearly every game last season for the Panthers, and will have lefty Ryleigh Shull inside the circle for her sophomore campaign.
Shull set out her freshman season to play on her travel ball team after the regular season was delayed in West Virginia due to COVID-19. She is talented two-way player that pitches and bats left-handed and is ranked No. 43 in the Class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.
“We’re going to have to sacrifice at bats, manufacture some runs, and play defense to see the success we are aiming for this year,” Barrett said. “That’s the key, we’ve got to play defense behind our pitchers. They should be well groomed enough to hold off a lot of good offensive teams. We’ve got a pretty good pitching staff in the circle but we can’t be relaxed and anticipate strikeouts. When the balls out into play we have to make plays behind them.”
The Lady Panthers once again have a challenging slate of games ahead as coach Barrett said he likes to face the top competition across the state.
Lincoln County is set to open the season at home on March 16 against Wayne.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.
2022 Lincoln County Softball Schedule
March 16: vs. Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
March 19: vs. Chapmanville, 1 p.m.
March 21: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
March 23: at Sherman, 6 p.m.
March 25: at Cabell Midland, 5:30 p.m.
March 29: vs. Spring Valley, 5:30 p.m.
March 31: at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 4: at Huntington, 5:30 p.m.
April 5: at Ripley, 6 p.m.
April 6: at Hurricane, 5:30 p.m.
April 8: at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
April 9: Tri-Match, Winfield/Morgantown, TBA
April 12: vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
April 13: vs. Huntington, 5:30 p.m.
April 15: at Lewis County in East Carter, 7 p.m.
April 16: at Johnson Central in Boyd County, noon
April 16: at Woodford County in Boyd County, 2 p.m.
April 18: vs. Sherman, 6 p.m.
April 19: at Spring Valley, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: vs. Raceland, 6 p.m.
April 21: vs. Cabell Midland, 5:30 p.m.
April 22: at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
April 23: vs. Nitro, 1 p.m.
April 25: vs. St. Albans, 6 p.m.
April 26: vs. Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 28: vs. Wheelersburg, 6 p.m.
April 30: vs. George Washington at John Adams Middle, TBA
April 30: vs. Greenbrier East at John Adams Middle, TBA