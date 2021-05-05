HUNTINGTON — With the passage of a new one-time transfer rule by the NCAA, it was only a matter of time before the effects of that decision trickled down to Marshall University, athletic administrators said Thursday.
“That’s a big change that is going to impact Marshall athletics in the future both with kids leaving and kids coming in,” Marshall University Associate Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley said during a Board of Governors Athletic Committee meeting last week.
“We have sixty-some student athlete’s in the transfer portal right now, which is up between 15-20 from this time last year,” he added.
That includes transfers from all NCAA sanctioned athletic teams at the university and reflects a nation-wide trend of student-athletes utilizing the transfer portal to give themselves a chance to continue or revive their collegiate careers.
On Thursday, the NCAA made the new rule official, announcing the Division I Council had voted to approve a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season.
Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said each athlete that has chosen to leave Marshall completes an exit survey. One member of the Board of Governors asked if those surveys would ever be made public, but Hamrick maintained that the reason for their decisions should stay between the athlete and the coach.
Head football coach Charles Huff, in his brief time at Marshall, said rarely has he seen a student transfer because of disdain toward the university or football program, but that those decision rest heavy on other factors.
“Some of mine are guys who have already graduated, have an extra year and realize they are gonna be third or second on the depth chart and already have degrees from Marshall and are saying ‘I’m gonna go play somewhere else.’”