2022 Miss and Mr. Panther crowned The Lincoln Journal JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Sep 21, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Luke Tabor, left, was named 2022 Mr. Panther while Madi McCallister, right, was named 2022 Miss Panther during Lincoln County’s annual Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 16, against Oak Hill. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln County High School held their 2022 Homecoming on Friday night as they welcomed Oak Hill to Lions Club Field in Hamlin.Senior Madi McCallister (right) was named the 2022 Miss Panther winner while fellow senior Luke Tabor was named 2022 Mr. Panther. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS LC Cloggers invade Flatwoods Monster Fest 2022 Miss and Mr. Panther crowned Hoke presides CHURCH LISTINGS Second quarter surge sends Oak Hill past Lincoln County Hamlin man kills 700 plus pound Florida gator LCHS girls battle to share spoils with Warriors Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.