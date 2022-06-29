HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School 2022 football schedule will feature both new and familiar foes.
The 10-game slate will have the Panthers playing an even five games at home and five games on the road, as two of LC’s first three games will come away from Hamlin.
Just like a season ago, Lincoln County will open the season week one against the Princeton Tigers. Princeton beat LCHS 35-0 last year in Hamlin and leads the all-time series 5-0. The Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 5-1 record and narrowly missed the Class AAA playoffs.
The Panthers will travel to Princeton on Friday, Aug. 26 in what will be a 7:00 p.m. start.
LCHS will then return to Lions Club Field the following week for their home opener on Sept. 2 as they will welcome Roane County to Hamlin.
This will be the ninth straight season that the two team have met on the gridiron as they have split the first eight contests winning four games apiece.
Roane County finished 8-3 a season ago and lost out in the second round of the Class AA playoffs. Lincoln County handed them one of their three losses, a 30-28 comeback in Spencer.
Coach Bradley Likens club will then go back on the road in week three as they will travel to Ripley to tussle with the Vikings. Ripley went 1-9 a season ago including a 50-21 blowout loss to the hands of Lincoln County. Ripley however leads the all-time series 6-2
The Panthers will then get to return home for two consecutive weeks as they will host Oak Hill on Sept. 16 and then Woodrow Wilson on Sept. 23.
The Red Devils lead the all-time series against Lincoln County 2-1 but it was the Panthers who got the win a season ago as they came away with a 44-41 victory at Oak Hill. The Devils finished with a 3-7 record.
The matchup with the Flying Eagles of Woodrow Wilson the following week will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. Woodrow finished the 2021 season with a 4-6 mark.
The Panthers will be tested over the next few weeks as they will play their next three games all on the road, beginning with a game at Class AA foe Wayne on Sept. 30.
This will be only the second ever meeting between Wayne and Lincoln County, as the Panthers won the lone matchup 34-14 in Hamlin back in 2020. The Pioneers finished last season with a 3-7 record.
After having their bye week and no contest on Friday, Oct. 7, the Panthers will be back in action the following Friday at Clay County. LCHS blasted Clay 52-16 on Homecoming a season ago, but Clay leads the all-time series 3-2.
Clay County finished with a record of 6-2 a season ago but fell short of qualifying for the Class AA playoffs.
The following week will see Lincoln County hit the road for their final road game of the regular season as they will travel to Braxton County for their first ever meeting on Oct. 21.
The Eagles went 2-8 a season ago but were a Class AA playoff team the year prior when they went 6-3.
Following the three straight road games LCHS will get to return home for the final two weeks of the regular season, beginning with a game against Riverside on Oct. 28.
The Warriors lead the all-time series 2-0 including a 33-12 win a season ago. They finished with a 3-7 record in 2021.
The final game of the regular season will be against another familiar foe as the Panthers will welcome Greenbrier East to Hamlin for the eight meeting all-time between the teams.
The Spartans, who finished 8-3 and advanced to the Class AAA playoffs in 2021, have won all seven of the previous contests including a 63-22 drubbing of the Panthers last year.
Lincoln County is coming off of a 4-6 record in 2021 and is still seeking their first ever playoff berth in school history.
2022 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Time Site Opponent
08/26/22 7:00PM A — PRINCETON SENIOR
09/02/22 7:30PM H — ROANE COUNTY
09/09/22 7:30PM A — RIPLEY
09/16/22 7:30PM H — OAK HILL
09/23/22 7:30PM H — WOODROW WILSON
09/30/22 7:00PM A — WAYNE
10/07/22 OPEN
10/14/22 7:30PM A — CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
10/21/22 7:00PM A — BRAXTON COUNTY
10/28/22 7:30PM H — RIVERSIDE
11/04/22 7:30PM H — GREENBRIER EAST