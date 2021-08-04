HAMLIN — The 2021 fall sports season is upon us as regular season practice for all fall sports began on Monday. Aug. 2.
Newly hired boys soccer coach Duane Estep will play their first scrimmage game in just over a weeks time when they tussle with Spring Valley on Aug. 12. The Panthers have another scrimmage against Ravenswood on Aug. 19 before starting the regular season on Aug. 20 in a match at Grace Christian at 5:00 p.m.
The LC girls soccer squad will have their first scrimmage against Poca on Aug. 14 and a second at home against St. Albans on Aug. 17. Coach Dallas Plumley’s Lady Panthers will begin the regular season on Aug. 20 in a home match against Riverside at 6 p.m.
Here are the entire 2021 LC soccer schedules in full: