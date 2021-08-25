2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The 2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — The Lincoln County girls soccer team recently held their Media Day as team pictures were taken for the 2021 season.The Lady Panthers and longtime head coach Dallas Plumley have been hard at work this summer in preparation for the 2021 season.Below is the 2021 Lincoln County Girls Soccer Roster:8 Cadence Adkins 12th Forward10 Kylee Adkins 12th Defender12 Grace Chaffins 12th Defender26 Mattie Beckett 11th Defender17 Emily Dial 11th For/Mid36 Faith Greene 11th Defender9 Jenna Gue 11th For/Mid7 Emma Harless11th Goalie24 Haley Neace 11th Defender20 Nevaeh Wood 11th For/Mid35 Brianna Browning 10th Def/Mid38 & 19 Anna Buchholz 10th Def/Mid34 Abigail Burton 10th Def/Mid5 Taya Elkins 10th Defender31 Robin Browning 9th Goalie /Def14 Bella Cadd 9th For/Mid4 & 22 Jaidyn Crosby 9th Defender3 Josey Huffman 9th Def/Mid13 Sarah McCallister 9th For/Mid39 & 37 Hayden Moore 9th Mid/Def15 Shannon Pellegrini 9th For/Mid11 Jodi Porter 9th Def/Mid16 & 25 Kaylee Sizemore 9th Defender18 Erika Vickers 9th Def/Mid HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Sod man faces child neglect charge Lincoln County Schools adopts mask policy Lincoln impacted by bouts of flooding Complaint filed against Lincoln magistrate Lincoln county sees drop in population Lincoln County hosts Princeton in 2021 season opener Herd falls to UC, 4-3, in exhibition men's soccer 2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.