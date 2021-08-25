Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

DSC_3388.JPG

The 2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team.

 Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County girls soccer team recently held their Media Day as team pictures were taken for the 2021 season.

The Lady Panthers and longtime head coach Dallas Plumley have been hard at work this summer in preparation for the 2021 season.

Below is the 2021 Lincoln County Girls Soccer Roster:

8 Cadence Adkins 12th Forward

10 Kylee Adkins 12th Defender

12 Grace Chaffins 12th Defender

26 Mattie Beckett 11th Defender

17 Emily Dial 11th For/Mid

36 Faith Greene 11th Defender

9 Jenna Gue 11th For/Mid

7 Emma Harless11th Goalie

24 Haley Neace 11th Defender

20 Nevaeh Wood 11th For/Mid

35 Brianna Browning 10th Def/Mid

38 & 19 Anna Buchholz 10th Def/Mid

34 Abigail Burton 10th Def/Mid

5 Taya Elkins 10th Defender

31 Robin Browning 9th Goalie /Def

14 Bella Cadd 9th For/Mid

4 & 22 Jaidyn Crosby 9th Defender

3 Josey Huffman 9th Def/Mid

13 Sarah McCallister 9th For/Mid

39 & 37 Hayden Moore 9th Mid/Def

15 Shannon Pellegrini 9th For/Mid

11 Jodi Porter 9th Def/Mid

16 & 25 Kaylee Sizemore 9th Defender

18 Erika Vickers 9th Def/Mid

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

