2021 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule:Friday, August 27Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.Chapmanville at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Tolsia at Wayne, 7 p.m.Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.–Friday, September 3Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Nitro at St. Albans, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, September 10Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Poca at Independence, 7 p.m.–Friday, September 17Logan at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Sherman at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.Wyoming East at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Clay County at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Poca: Bye week–Friday, September 24Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Nitro at Wayne, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Sissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 1Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.Scott: Bye weekWinfield: Bye week–Friday, October 8Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.Chapmanville: Bye weekSissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 15Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.Nitro: Bye weekHerbert Hoover: Bye week–Friday, October 22Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, October 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye week–Friday, November 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.