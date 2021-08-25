Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

2021 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule:

Friday, August 27

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 3

Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Poca at Independence, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 17

Logan at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Poca: Bye week

Friday, September 24

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 1

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Scott: Bye week

Winfield: Bye week

Friday, October 8

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville: Bye week

Sissonville: Bye week

Friday, October 15

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Nitro: Bye week

Herbert Hoover: Bye week

Friday, October 22

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Logan: Bye week

Wayne: Bye week

Friday, November 5

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m.

