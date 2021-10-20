HAMLIN — With basketball season now officially less than a month away, now is a good time to take a look at the 2021-2022 slate of games for the Lincoln County Panthers.
Head coach Rodney Plumley’s squad will take the court for their first practice on Nov. 15 and will play their first regular season game on Dec. 10 at Mingo Central.
The 22 game schedule will feature several challenges for Lincoln County including home-and-homes with sectional foes Logan and Scott as well as home-and-home series with Sissonville, Buffalo, Braxton County, and the aforementioned Miners.
LCHS also plays a home-and-home with Regional opponents Point Pleasant and Ripley as well as single games against sectional foe Wayne and regional foes Winfield and Nitro.
The Panthers will also play two games in the Ritchie County tournament during Christmas break and a single game against Lewis County during a tournament in February.
Lincoln County finished with a 13-8 record this past season and was one game shy of qualifying for the Class AAA State Tournament as they fell to Nitro in the Region IV Final.
2021-2022 LINCOLN COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
12/10/21 7:30PM A — MINGO CENTRAL -
12/14/21 7:30PM A — RIPLEY -
12/17/21 7:30PM H — BUFFALO -
12/21/21 7:30PM A — SISSONVILLE -
12/23/21 7:30PM H — POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL -
12/27/21 TBAPM A — RITCHIE COUNTY TOURNEY -
12/28/21 TBAPM A — RITCHIE COUNTY TOURNEY -
12/30/21 7:30PM H — BRAXTON COUNTY -
01/07/22 7:30PM H — SCOTT -
01/11/22 7:30PM H — SISSONVILLE -
01/14/22 7:30PM A — POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL -
01/18/22 7:30PM A — WAYNE -
01/20/22 7:30PM H — LOGAN -
01/22/22 7:30PM A — BRAXTON COUNTY -
01/28/22 7:30PM H — RIPLEY -
01/29/22 7:30PM A — SCOTT -
02/01/22 7:30PM H — WINFIELD -
02/04/22 7:30PM A — BUFFALO -
02/08/22 10:30AM A — LEWIS COUNTY -
02/11/22 7:30PM A — NITRO -
02/15/22 7:30PM A — LOGAN -
02/18/22 7:30PM H — MINGO CENTRAL -
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.