New research from West Virginia University shows religiosity can help turn believers into entrepreneurs.

“This research is about religiosity’s role in the creation of entrepreneurial ventures,” said Nancy McIntyre, associate professor of management at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics. “While many of us, at some point in our lives, talk about wanting to start our own business, most of us don’t talk about starting a business that will solve a large social issue.”

