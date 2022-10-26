OCT. 24-28
Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-28, 5&6 Holden FWB Church. With Rev. David Cook. Monday, Gods Anointed; Tuesday, Josh Vance; Wednesday, The Damerons; Thursday, Ignite Praise and Worship Team; Friday, Marietta Ambassadors.
OCT. 25
Trunk or Treat Spooktacular, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Tracy Vickers Community Center. To set up a trunk call TVCC Director Stacy Bell at 304-784-1683 or 304-855-4582. Prizes for the best trunks. Music, games, crafts and candy. Costumes encouraged.
OCT. 26-31
Pumpkin House, Wednesday-Monday, Oct. 26-31, 581 Main St., Logan.
OCT. 27
WV Mine Wars Museum Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, UMWA Local 1440 Community Center, 401 Mate St., Matewan.
Community Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Logan campus.
Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, behind Matewan Town Hall and a party under the Pavilion. Prizes for the best trunk. Door-to-door trick or treating in Hatfield Bottom and town limits until 8 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Costume Contest, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Logan Area Public Library.
Spookypalooza Halloween Concert, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Chapmanville Regional High School.
OCT. 28
Halloween Party, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Delbarton Opry House. Free admission. Wear a costume; concessions available.
OCT. 28-NOV. 6
”Southern Fried Funeral,” 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6., Logan Country Club. Presented by The Aracoma Story Inc. Tickets, $30 for dinner and show. Call 304-752-0253.
OCT. 29
Hocus Pocus Festival, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Downtown Logan.
Killer 5k and Mile Walk, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Calvary Baptist Church, 1314 Fourth Ave., Williamson. Visit https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=287499&owner=1. Dress in your favorite Halloween costume while running the cemetery.
The Dead Ball Annual Costume Party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, through midnight, Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $30. Visit https://us.patronbase.com/_AppalachianCenterForTheArts/Productions/61/Performances.
Mingo County Trick or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, Delbarton Town Hall.
Witches Tea, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Downtown Yoga, Williamson. Tickets, $25. Place your ticket order online through PayPal: to downtownyogallc. Add a note for “Witches Tea.” Or contact the studio to arrange a time to pay in person for your tickets. Tickets are limited and must be purchased before the event. Ticket sales end at noon Sunday, Oct. 23.
Witches Bicycle Ride, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Line up across from Madison City Park. Must be 16 years old to ride. No motorized vehicles unless you need a handicap chair or scooter. Trailer available for those who can’t do the ride or walk. Bring candy to give out on the parade route.
OCT. 30
2022 Fall Ride, 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Delbarton. Hell Creek Off Road trip to Wilmor Dam. Free guided ride.
OCT. 30-31
Free Guided Historic House Tours, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at 630 Park Ave., Danville (must be able to climb stairs). Learn how this house came in to existence and hear about some of the early residents of Danville.
OCT. 31
Trick or Treat in Boone County, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
City of Logan Trick or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Chapmanville Trick or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Man Trick or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Trunk or Treat, 5-8 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Splash Pad and Boat Launch on Phipps Street, Danville.
Mall-tober Fest, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, South Side Mall, South Williamson, Kentucky. Treating, costume contest and more.
Halloween Open House, 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Whitesville Fire Dept., 1103 Raleigh St.
NOV. 1-29
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, a nonprofit weight loss support group, meets Tuesdays in the Freedom Baptist Church basement, 379 3rd St., Madison. Weigh-in is 4-5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 7 and up. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Visit tops.org.
NOV. 3
Local Writers Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Logan Area Public Library.
NOV. 5
Overnight Ghost Hunt with guest Daryl Marston, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Old Hospital On College Hill, Williamson. Tickets, $90-$129 at https://www.thriller.events/tickets/the-old-hospital-on-college-hill-236869.
Brayden Williamson, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
The Nathan Rumble, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Madison Civic Center. Hosted by ASW. Tickets are available via PayPal.
Winterfest Pageant, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Lincoln County High School, Hamlin. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1063421027871052/.
Harvest Dinner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Starters Sports Bar & Grill, Williamson. Williamson Farmers Market will provide local ingredients for a four-course meal. Tickets are $25 and can be picked up at Starters Grill.
Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $45 at https://us.patronbase.com/_AppalachianCenterForTheArts/Productions/65/Performances.
NOV. 6
Jelly Roll, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
NOV. 10
Monthly Paint Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, McCoy Station Restaurant and Bar, Logan. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts. Cost, $45 at https://buytickets.at/stationcreations.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day Parade, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Park, Logan. Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park. Free spaghetti dinner follows at Logan Middle School courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Logan County and Logan County Commission. Veterans housing groundbreaking at 2 p.m., corner of Hudgin and Hinchman streets.
NOV. 12
Southern Harvest 24 Hour Endurance Challenge, 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 1603 Armory Drive, Williamson. Register at https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=94302.
Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Madison Civic Center. Hosted by Rev Up Madison.
NOV. 12-13
Southern Harvest Half Marathon, 5k, 1.6 mile walk and 24-hour Endurance Challenge, Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 12-13, Southern WV Community and Technical College, Williamson. Half, 5k, 1.6 mi sign up at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/68883. 24-hour Endurance Challenge sign up at https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=94302. Hosted by Tug Valley Road Runners Club.
NOV. 14
Logan County Genealogical Society Meeting, 4 p.m. the second Monday of every month, Logan Public Library. You do not have to be a member to attend, and a large genealogical library is available.
NOV. 18
Warrant, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
DEC. 1
Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Chapmanville. The parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, music, games and Santa & Mrs. Claus at Tracy Vickers Community Center after the parade until 9:30 p.m. To register for the parade, call Stacy Bell, TVCC director at 304-784-1683 or 740-855-4582.
DEC. 2
Murder & Merriment: Holly Jolly Homicide, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, , Ky. Tickets, $40.
DEC. 3
Old Hospital On College Hill Ghost Hunt, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, to 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Old Hospital on College Hill, Williamson. Cost, $109. Visit https://www.hauntedrooms.com/west-virginia/ghost-hunts/old-college-hill-hospital-williamson-wv.
New Line Cagefighting 10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Harts Community Center. Visit www.newlinecagefighting.com.
Nighttime Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Scott High School. Call Crystal Cook at 304-688-2339 to be added to the lineup.
David Prince, the Laid Back Country Picker, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 Guys Pizza & Brew, Williamson.
DEC. 3-4
Christmas benefit concert “A Very Southern Christmas,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Southern WV Community & Technical College Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature local talent and a choir made up of Southern students, staff and members of the community. Auditions for the choir are open to students, staff, and the entire community. Proceeds benefit new lighting for the theater.
DEC. 8
Monthly Paint Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, McCoy Station Restaurant and Bar, Logan. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts. Cost, $45 at https://buytickets.at/stationcreations.
DEC. 9-18
”Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Kentucky.
DEC. 10
Cocomelon LIVE JJ’s Journey, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $30-$75.
DEC. 31
Noah Thompson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $25-$55.