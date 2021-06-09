This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
JUNE 11
Frank Sinatra Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, Williamson Field House. Tickets and dinner, $35. Presented by Williamson, WV, Parks.
JUNE 11-13
Magnolia Festival, Matewan, from Friday, June 11, to Sunday, June 13. Events include a beauty pageant, garden competition, petting zoo, as well as a community day and cookout to cap off the weekend on Sunday.
JUNE 12
Annual Hatfield McCoy Marathon, downtown Williamson, Saturday, June 12. The 21st year of the Matewan Massacre Drama will also take place at 3 p.m. Saturday.
A Day at the Park at the Warfield Community Center, Warfield, Kentucky, Saturday, June 12. Events at the park begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. and include a beauty pageant, power wheels mini cruise, corn hole tournament, a three on three basketball tournament, a home run derby and various musical acts.
Williamson Wildwood Garden Club annual Flower Show, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Williamson Farmer’s Market near Third Avenue and Harvey Street, with registration taking place for the first hour. The categories for the 2021 show are lilies, roses, perennials, annuals, hydrangeas, exotic/succulents as well as a category for containers. For more information, call Deborah Starr at 304-784-5585 or Angela Salyers at 606-625-3999.
JUNE 18
The Past Time Band, 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, Main Street, Pikeville, Ky.
JUNE 18-21
Free West Virginia Day trail passes for state residents, West Virginia Day holiday weekend, June 18-21. Present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued I.D. at Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads and facilities. Visit trailsheaven.com.
JUNE 18-19
"Coal" auditions, 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 18, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Logan High Little Theatre. Presented by the Aracoma Story.
JUNE 19-20
Whiskey Jam Powersports Festival, Saturday-Sunday, June 19-20, in Williamson. Presented by Appalachian Made Co. (AMCO). Family-friendly activities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, for food trucks, vendors and a kids zone with games. The activities are free to the public. The concert will take place at the Williamson Fieldhouse, with doors set to open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at amcoheaven.com. Discounted tickets are also available for purchase at Starters, The Mountaineer Hotel, Giovanni’s in Matewan and at the Williamson Fieldhouse. Sunday’s event will include a guided trail ride from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is also free to the public.
JUNE 20
The Road to Blair Mountain: Commemorating the West Virginia Mine Wars, virtual event, Saturday, June 20. Visit www.blair100.com.
JUNE 22-26
27th annual West Virginia Coal Festival, Tuesday, June 22, through Saturday, June 26, Boone County. Food and craft vendors will be on site beginning Tuesday.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22: The Boone County Coal Heritage Museum & Arts Center will be open from 2-5 p.m. The carnival will open at 6:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies and memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse courtyard. UMWA Secretary-Treasurer Levi Allen is the primary guest speaker. A memorial service for late volunteers and coal miners will be held. Following the service, karaoke will be available at the pavilion area for interested attendees.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23: The Boone County Coal Heritage Museum & Arts Center will be open from 2-8 p.m. A gospel sing will be held on the main stage with the carnival also open.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24: The Boone County Coal Heritage Museum & Arts Center will be open from 2-8 p.m. The TBA Band will perform at 8 p.m. and Wilson Fairchild at 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25: The Boone County Coal Heritage Museum & Arts Center will be open from 2-8 p.m. The Legacy Motown Review will perform at 8 p.m. and The Swivel Rockers at 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26: The Boone County Coal Heritage Museum & Arts Center will be open from 3-8 p.m. The Grand Parade will start at 2 p.m. and assemble at Scott High School. Danville Mayor Mark McClure will serve as the grand marshal. Parade marshals will include first responders from fire and medical. Following the parade, the Lincoln County Cloggers will perform in front of the main stage. Non Friction will perform at 8 p.m. and Eldon Huff at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will conclude the festival and launch from the Benjamin Price Bridge at 11 p.m.
JUNE 26
Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna murder mystery, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Overlook Events Center, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets are $40.
JUNE 27
Jamey Johnson with special guest Whiskey Myers, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets are $32-$92.
JUNE 30-JULY 4
West Virginia Freedom Festival, June 30-July 4, downtown Logan.
THURSDAY, JULY 1: Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 2: Who’s Bad Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 3: Parmalee, 8:30 p.m. Fireworks afterward.
JULY 22-25
Dirt Days, Thursday-Sunday, July 22-25, downtown Williamson. Visit https://www.facebook.com/dirtdayswv/.
JULY 31
River of Hope- Kayak float (Float for Hope) and Fishing Tournament (Fishing for Hope), 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Guyandotte River. Presented by Friends of the Guyandotte, Friends of the Tugfork, Williamson Parks and Recs, and S&G outdoors and benefitting the WV Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Check in at the Williamson Field House and on the Guyandotte River with check in at S&G Outdoors in Logan. Each float trip is 6 miles. Registration is $25. Fishing for Hope, noon-4 p.m. on the Tugfork River with check in at the Williamson Fieldhouse and the Guyandotte River with check in at S&G Outdoors. Visit afsp.donordrive.com/event/riverofhope.
AUG. 14
New Line Cagefighting, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Madison Civic Center. Visit https://www.newlinecagefighting.com.
AUG. 19
Battle of Blair Mountain 100 Years Later: Roundtable Discussion — Significance for Working People Today — 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 — virtual, free (must register online). Visit www.blair100.com.
SEPT. 3
Retracing the Miners March to Blair Mountain — Organized by the UMWA — 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 (estimated times). Visit www.blair100.com.
SEPT. 5
Solidarity Supper, Storytelling and Songs, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Big Laurel Learning Center, Kermit. Visit www.blair100.com.
Guided Walking Tour of Historic Matewan, 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Visit www.blair100.com.
“I Come Creeping,” new paintings by Chris DeMaria, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, 401 Mate St., Matewan. Visit www.blair100.com.
SEPT. 11
18th Annual Rubber Duck Race, hosted by the Logan Lions Club, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. $5 donations for a grand prize of $1,000. Visit PayPal.me/LoganWVLions.
SEPT. 15
The Price is Right Live!, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $31.50-$51.50.
SEPT. 16-19
King Coal Festival in downtown Williamson, Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 16-19. Pet show at the gazebo in front of the softball field at West End on Thursday, Sept. 16. Registration will be at 5:45 p.m. with judging beginning at 6 p.m. Friday evening will see the festival bring in the annual cruise night, block party and cornhole tournament. Annual car show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The festival will end Sunday, Sept. 19, with a pinto beans and cornbread community appreciation dinner and gospel sing from 1-3 p.m. at the Williamson campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.