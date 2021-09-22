This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
SEPT. 18-OCT. 24
Guided Elk Viewing Tours, Saturdays-Sundays, Sept. 18-Oct. 24, Chief Logan State Park Lodge. Morning and evening tours available. Cost, $30 includes transportation, breakfast or snack, guide and support staff, interpretative presentation and a souvenir. For ages 12 and older. To register, visit https://wvstateparks.com/things-to-do/elk-management-tours/.
SEPT. 24
Miss Kermit Fall Festival Pageant, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Old Kermit Gym. Register at 859-412-4120.
SEPT. 25
WillCon Pop Culture Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, South Side Mall, South Williamson, Ky.
The Swivel Rockers, Saturday, Sept. 25, Waterways Amphitheatre, Julian.
Big Coal River Heritage Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, John Slack Park, Racine. Crafts, music, food, face painting, children’s corner. A Miniature Train display will be set up inside the Fire Department. Quilts, embroidery and crocheting will be on display in the community building. The one-room school house will be open for tours. Call Sherri Sharpes at 304-836-5348.
CANCELED — City of Logan Shawnee Island Festival, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Shawnee Island, Logan. Guyandotte River Kayak Float, teacher appreciation cookout, campfire, s’mores, cornhole, movie by the river, live band, rock painting, chalk art, inflatables.
Annual Arts and Crafts Street Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Route 3 portion of Walnut Street (from Court Avenue to Lynn Avenue) and Lynn Avenue (as far as Main Street). The street will be closed for the event. Vendors are asked to pre-register online at the link on the Hometown Hamlin Facebook page.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 2
Chapmanville Apple Butter Festival, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center. Call Sally Stollings at 304-688-3483.
OCT. 1
Justin Moore, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
All Star Wrestling’s Halloween Mayhem, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Madison Civic Center.
OCT. 2
Buried Alive Ghost Walk, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Paranormal Adventures Event Management, City of Pikeville East Ky. Expo.
OCT. 5
Alice Cooper, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
OCT. 7-11
National Trailfest, Gilbert, West Virginia. Thursday-Monday, Oct. 7-11. Poker run, dice run, casino night, mud pit, drags, scavenger hunt, ATV parade through town, live concert, huge fireworks show, vendors and food vendors. Register online to enter all event activities or pay $10 nightly to enter event area on foot. Visit www.nationaltrailfest.com.
OCT. 8-9
Matewan Homecoming and Fall Festival, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9. Friday features Lee Dean “Swinging with Elvis, and Saturday offers a car show, parade and block party.
OCT. 16
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, The Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Ky.
OCT. 22-24
Arts & Crafts Bazaar, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Chief Logan State Park Lodge. For more information, call 304-855-6100.
OCT. 23
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Mountain State Harley-Davidson, Delbarton.
Halloween Party, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, The Broken Axle, Lyburn. Adults only.
OCT. 29
Step Into The Light Tour — Newsboys, Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson & Adam Agee, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
OCT. 30
Williamson Spookfest, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, downtown Williamson. Vendors, Haunted Alley, trick-or-treating, costume contest and more. Call 304-601-0374 for more information.
NOV. 11
Rodney Carrington, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
NOV. 27
The Great White Way Christmas Event & Parade, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Williamson. Shop at local businesses and look at window displays. Participate in bake offs, scavenger and candy cane hunts, children’ s activities, lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, entertainment, hot cocoa, pictures with famous characters and more. End the day with a Christmas parade and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.