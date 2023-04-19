Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

With higher prices and increasing interest rates, buying a home in the current economic situation does not have to be out of reach — especially for first-time homebuyers in West Virginia, where a variety of resources and experts are available to assist.

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is the only entity in the state to offer a first-time homebuyers program that combines a first mortgage with a second mortgage — called the Low Down Home Loan. The second mortgage can be up to $10,000, providing assistance for down payment and closing costs that are part of the mortgage process.

