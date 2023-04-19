Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — As some experts say a recession is imminent, there are ways people can get their finances in the best shape possible to weather the storm, and even in times of financial calm, it’s a good idea to examine one’s finances.

Living within one’s means, creating and sticking to a budget and establishing credit are three of the most important factors when it comes to establishing personal finances, especially during a time of economic uncertainty, according to Angela Stanton, director of Consumer Credit Counseling services for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc.

Recommended for you