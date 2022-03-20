special section Lincoln County Elected Officials Lincoln Journal Mar 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LINCOLN COUNTY ASSESSORJereme Browning (D)304-824-7878 ext. 241https://lincolncountywv.org/assessor/LINCOLN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Rod Cummings, District 1 (appointed 2021)Dana Snyder, District 1 (elected 2020)Rodney Baker, District 2 (elected 2018)Fred Curry, District 3 (elected 2018)Steve Priestley, president, District 3 (elected 2018)304-824-3033https://www.lcsdwv.com/page/board-membershttps://www.facebook.com/lcwvschools/LINCOLN COUNTY CLERKDirel Baker (D)304-824-7990 Ext. 233https://lincolncountywv.org/county-clerk/LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONCharles Vance (D) (elected 2016)Phoebe Harless (D) (elected 2020)Josh Stowers (D), president (elected 2018)304-824-7990 Ext. 221https://lincolncountywv.org/commission/LINCOLN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK Charles Brumfield (D)304-824-7990 Ext. 239https://lincolncountywv.org/circuit-clerk/LINCOLN/BOONE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 25Jay M. Hoke304-824-7999, ext. 238Stacy L. Nowicki-Eldridge304-369-7350http://www.courtswv.gov//lower-courts/counties/lincoln.htmlLINCOLN/BOONE COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 10Bobby Hale304-369-7847Ronald G. Salmons304-824-7999, ext. 273http://www.courtswv.gov//lower-courts/counties/lincoln.htmlLINCOLN COUNTY MAGISTRATES (2 seats)DIVISION 1: Kim ClaytonDIVISION 2: Sophia J. Tully304-824-7999, ext. 235http://www.courtswv.gov//lower-courts/counties/lincoln.htmlLINCOLN COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYJim Gabeheart304-824-7990 Ext. 248https://lincolncountywv.org/prosecuting-attorney/LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFFGary Linville (R) 304) 824-7990 Ext. 227https://lincolncountywv.org/sheriff/https://www.facebook.com/lcsowvPUBLIC MEETING DATESHamlin Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of every month at Hamlin Town Hall. Call 304-824-5500.West Hamlin Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of every month at West Hamlin Town Hall. Call 304-824-3055.Lincoln County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month, and at 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at the central office in Hamlin.Lincoln County Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of every month at the Lincoln County Election Center beside the courthouse.WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATEDistrict 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939 WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) - 2 seatsJoe Jeffries (R), joe.jeffries@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3113Zack Maynard (R), zack.maynard@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3152 WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALSGovernor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.govJim Justice (R)Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200Kent Leonhardt (R)Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808Patrick Morrisey (R)Auditor 877-982-9148John McCuskey (R) Secretary of State 304-558-6000Mac Warner (R)Treasurer 800-422-7498Riley Moore (R)Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145http://www.courtswv.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Boone County Public Service Politics Institutes Lincoln Chamber County Board Of Education Steve Priestley Assessor County Commission Board Ministries Council West Virginia Elected Official Clerk Lincoln County West Hamlin Town Hall Board Of Education Senate Recommended for you Latest News W.Va. Senate 7 candidate: Mike Stuart (R) Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County Elected Officials Lincoln County hangs 20 runs on Tolsia in season opener Shull's two HRs powers Lady Panthers past Wayne on opening day EPA gives Coalfield Development grant to expand job training program Lincoln County Board of Education District 1 candidate: Johnny Workman U.S. House District 1 candidate: Zane Lawhorn (R) Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.