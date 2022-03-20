Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LINCOLN COUNTY ASSESSOR

Jereme Browning (D)

304-824-7878 ext. 241

https://lincolncountywv.org/assessor/

LINCOLN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 

Rod Cummings, District 1 (appointed 2021)

Dana Snyder, District 1 (elected 2020)

Rodney Baker, District 2 (elected 2018)

Fred Curry, District 3 (elected 2018)

Steve Priestley, president, District 3 (elected 2018)

304-824-3033

https://www.lcsdwv.com/page/board-members

https://www.facebook.com/lcwvschools/

LINCOLN COUNTY CLERK

Direl Baker (D)

304-824-7990 Ext. 233

https://lincolncountywv.org/county-clerk/

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSION

Charles Vance (D) (elected 2016)

Phoebe Harless (D) (elected 2020)

Josh Stowers (D), president (elected 2018)

304-824-7990 Ext. 221

https://lincolncountywv.org/commission/

LINCOLN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK 

Charles Brumfield (D)

304-824-7990 Ext. 239

https://lincolncountywv.org/circuit-clerk/

LINCOLN/BOONE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 25

Jay M. Hoke

304-824-7999, ext. 238

Stacy L. Nowicki-Eldridge

304-369-7350

http://www.courtswv.gov//lower-courts/counties/lincoln.html

LINCOLN/BOONE COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 10

Bobby Hale

304-369-7847

Ronald G. Salmons

304-824-7999, ext. 273

http://www.courtswv.gov//lower-courts/counties/lincoln.html

LINCOLN COUNTY MAGISTRATES (2 seats)

DIVISION 1: Kim Clayton

DIVISION 2: Sophia J. Tully

304-824-7999, ext. 235

http://www.courtswv.gov//lower-courts/counties/lincoln.html

LINCOLN COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Jim Gabeheart

304-824-7990 Ext. 248

https://lincolncountywv.org/prosecuting-attorney/

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF

Gary Linville (R) 

304) 824-7990 Ext. 227

https://lincolncountywv.org/sheriff/

https://www.facebook.com/lcsowv

PUBLIC MEETING DATES

Hamlin Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of every month at Hamlin Town Hall. Call 304-824-5500.

West Hamlin Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of every month at West Hamlin Town Hall. Call 304-824-3055.

Lincoln County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month, and at 1 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at the central office in Hamlin.

Lincoln County Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of every month at the Lincoln County Election Center beside the courthouse.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)

Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857

Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE 

District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) - 2 seats

Joe Jeffries (R), joe.jeffries@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3113

Zack Maynard (R), zack.maynard@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3152

 

WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS

Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov

Jim Justice (R)

Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200

Kent Leonhardt (R)

Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Auditor 877-982-9148

John McCuskey (R) 

Secretary of State 304-558-6000

Mac Warner (R)

Treasurer 800-422-7498

Riley Moore (R)

Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145

http://www.courtswv.gov

