DANVILLE — A Danville woman told police that her son drove over her foot with his car in the process of taking her property without permission.
Richard Lee Ball, 37, of Danville, was arrested and charged with battery first degree in relation to the incident that occurred on July 20.
Sgt. Kevin McCarty with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that he arrived at the scene to find the victim — the accused’s mother — who stated that her son had stolen her cell block charger from her vehicle.
The report states that the victim told the officer, “I told him to put it back, and he told me he needed it to listen to his music.”
She further stated, “I leaned through the passenger seat (of accused’s vehicle) and tried to get my property back. That’s when he put the car in reverse and backed out.”
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told the officer that “the force of the vehicle knocked her to the ground and the tire from the vehicle ran over her right foot.”
The officer noted minor abrasions and cuts to the victim’s right arm and a red and swollen right foot. The husband of the victim was a witness to the events.
As of press time, Ball was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bond information was unavailable.
Editor’s note: Being charged means someone is formally accused of a crime. A person charged with a crime is by law innocent unless convicted in court. Being convicted of a crime means someone has pleaded guilty or been found guilty after a trial.
