SOD — A Sod man faces multiple charges after incidents that occurred on July 30.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by West Virginia State Trooper R.L. Johnson, Jeffery Wayne McCormick, 55, was charged with DUI (first), DUI w/minor, child neglect creating risk of injury, attempted breaking and entering, attempt to commit felony, destruction of property and disorderly conduct.
According to the complaint, the accused was operating a 2019 Dodge Charger with two juveniles in the vehicle and traveled from Lincoln County to Boone County, where police say he attempted to gain forcible entry to his daughter’s home.
The complaint states that the accused then left the home and left one of the juveniles at the residence; taking the other with him, he “drove his vehicle around the area,” then returned a second time and attempted forcible entry again and walked off of the porch “screaming obscene profanities” at the witness.
The report states that the trooper spotted the accused’s vehicle in Gordon, conducted a felony traffic stop and placed the accused in custody. The complaint states that the officer could “smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the accused and observed the accused to have a flushed face.”
A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol content of .088, according to the report.
The complaint further states that the officer observed “physical evidence” from the door of the victim’s residence — including boot impressions, which caused damage.
The complaint states that, once transported to the Madison detachment, the accused would not consent to a secondary chemical test or any further testing and refused to answer questions on DMV 314 form or to complete heel-to-toe and one-leg stand tests.
As of press time, McCormick was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bond information was unavailable.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.