MADISON — The Madison Civic Center was rocking early.
A near capacity crowd watched as Lincoln County jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening frame and then take a 12-point lead only to see Scott claw back and cruise to a 78-45 win.
“They came out in a zone and packed it in and we were getting good looks early,” said Scott Coach Shawn Ballard. “Once we got some shots to fall we were able to set up and get into our pressure a little bit.”
The Panthers were stingy in the opening quarter — pressuring Scott into uncharacteristic turnovers, cutting off passing lanes and scoring in transition off of missed Skyhawk perimeter opportunities.
Much of the defensive chaos caused by the Panthers was from guards Jackson Sanders and Cam Blevins on the perimeter.
Scott guard Jaren Gaiter hit a floater in the paint to make it 9-2 and break the ice for the struggling Skyhawks. Lincoln County snagged an early second quarter 12-point advantage before Reece Carden put his foot on the gas for the Skyhawks.
Carden scored 13 of his game high 18 points in the second frame with a pair of 3-point buckets to push the Skyhawks to a 30-point second quarter and they led 40-28 at the half.
It was a game of two halves — the second half proved futile for Lincoln County as Scott dominated the defensive boards and produced crisp outlet passes for opportunities on the other end of the floor.
Scott went on a 28-13 run in the third — despite an 8-point effort from standout Panther guard Blevins, who poured in 16 for the men in blue.
Scott, 3-3 in their last six contests coming into the game having their tussle on Thursday with Saint Albans canceled after Boone County Schools let out early that day for snow.
While the Skyhawks showed rust early, they quickly shook it off.
Lincoln County was 3-3 in their last six contests coming in after being nipped by Wayne 56-52 on Jan. 24.
Coach Ballard said that it came down to hitting shots for the Skyhawks.
“It’s tough to get up and play to the tempo and speed of the game that we want to play if you’re not knocking your shots down,” he concluded.
Scott hit 11 3-point shots with Carden leading the way with three. The Panthers netted three treys led by two from Blevins.
Scott will host Nitro on Feb. 4 and Lincoln County plays Feb. 8 at Lewis County.
Score by quarter
SHS 10 30 28 10 — 78
LCHS 15 13 13 4 — 45
Individual scoring
SHS — Carden 18, Sharps 10, Gaiter 9, Stone 9, Isaac Setser 9, Braxton Dolin 9, White 8, Jarrells 4, Grant 2
LHS — Blevins 16, Tomblin 11, Miller 8, Sloan 6, Sanders 2, Graham 2