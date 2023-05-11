Sheriff's office logs felony charges against 7 Virginia Mountaineer May 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of April 24 through April 30., against the following individuals:Cody Aaron Ramey, 26, of Hurley, was charged with felony probation violationBenjamin Stewart Lester, 32, of Grundy, was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of vandalism of propertyJonathan Jones, 35, of Swords Creek, Va., was charged with fraud — failure to preform construction after paymentJessee Fereal Yates, 42, of Haysi, Va., was charged with pretrial violationGerald Deskins, 42, of Raven, Va., was charged with strangulation/felonious assaultGeorge Christopher Lester, 47, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show causeGeorge Christopher Lester, 47, of Grundy, was charged with felony probation violation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Sheriff's office logs felony charges against 7 Lincoln County Records AG warns consumers of medicare scam Chaney found innocent LACKEY: Change on the Hollow DAY-BY-DAY Employee changes in County Clerk’s office BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.