HANGING ROCK, Ohio — A new, $4.16 million sewer line will connect the Dow Chemical site being developed by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation — making some 3,000 acres available for industrial development in Lawrence and Scioto counties.
“The new sewer line will connect a corridor in Scioto and Lawrence counties with premier access to transportation and additional utilities,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared release. “When completed, this will be an ideal destination for businesses seeking the advantage Southern Ohio provides to support their long-term business success.”
The sewer line, being built by Tribute Contracting and Consultants from South Point, is about 40% complete, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, he said.
The eight-inch forced main sewer line runs from the Dow Chemical site west to the Wheelersburg area, Dingus said. The area already has sufficient water, natural gas and electricity, and the sewer line was the missing piece to make the area marketable for industrial use, he said.
JobsOhio provided $3.36 million for the project along three prime sites with direct access to the Ohio River, U.S. 52, a four-lane highway, and the Norfolk Southern railroad, according to a news release.
One of the sites — the former Dow Chemical site west of Hanging Rock — already has secured a $300 million PureCycle plant currently under construction that will provide 65 to 70 jobs when it opens next year, Dingus said. Officials are negotiating to bring other industries to the Southern Ohio Industrial District site, he said.
Once completed, the sewer line will be turned over to the Scioto County Sanitary Sewer Department for ownership and maintenance, according to the release.
“Scioto County is in a great position to attract additional heavy industry to our river corridor thanks to the investment” by the state, according to Robert Horton, Scioto County economic development director.
Both Dingus and Horton complimented the state’s investment in the area.
Partners in the project include Lawrence and Scioto county commissioners, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, the Scioto County Economic Development Office, LEDC, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission and Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio.